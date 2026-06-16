Birdie's Song Brings Faith, Family, and Courage to Life Amid the American Civil War

Birdie's Song by Addison Crissone

Addison Crissone crafts a moving historical novel that explores sacrifice, redemption, and unwavering faith during one of America’s most divided eras.

NEW YORK CITY, NY, UNITED STATES, June 16, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Author Addison Crissone presents Birdie’s Song, a compelling historical fiction novel set during the American Civil War. Blending themes of faith, family loyalty, and personal resilience, the book follows a young woman forced to navigate impossible choices as war tears apart both her nation and her family. Through vivid storytelling and emotionally resonant characters, the novel offers readers a thoughtful exploration of courage in the face of uncertainty.

At the center of Birdie’s Song is Jo McKenzie, a determined young woman left to care for her family while her father and older brothers serve in the Confederate army, and her mother tends to the wounded. When her youngest brother faces conscription, Jo finds herself confronted with a difficult decision that could alter the course of her family’s future. Her reluctant alliance with Confederate deserter James Avery leads her into a journey marked by danger, sacrifice, and unexpected revelations.

Inspired by the human experiences that emerge during times of conflict, the novel examines how war affects families far beyond the battlefield. Crissone explores the emotional realities of divided loyalties, personal loss, and difficult moral choices while highlighting the strength required to persevere through hardship. The story reflects an interest in both historical events and the timeless struggles individuals face when seeking to protect those they love.

Beyond its historical setting, Birdie’s Song explores deeper themes of forgiveness, redemption, and spiritual trust. As hidden truths come to light and long-buried wounds resurface, Jo is challenged to reconsider her understanding of justice, loyalty, and faith. The novel underscores the belief that redemption cannot be earned through personal effort alone but is instead a gift that transforms lives and relationships.

The book will appeal to readers who enjoy historical fiction grounded in authentic human experiences, as well as those drawn to faith-centered narratives. Fans of character-driven stories will appreciate the novel’s exploration of family bonds, personal growth, and the challenges of standing firm in one’s convictions. Through Jo’s journey, readers are invited to reflect on the power of grace, courage, and hope during life’s most difficult seasons.

Addison Crissone is an author dedicated to creating meaningful stories that combine historical settings with themes of faith and personal transformation. Her debut novel, The Yellow Badge, was nominated for the Christy Award. Through Birdie’s Song, she offers a richly layered narrative that captures the emotional complexity of the Civil War era while delivering a message of perseverance, healing, and spiritual renewal that resonates with contemporary readers.

Birdie’s Song is now available.

The book is available at:

https://a.co/d/0iTw8MLC

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