Alsana Expands Eating Disorder Treatment Access in Birmingham with New Care Offerings

BIRMINGHAM, PA, UNITED STATES, June 16, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- A recovered life from an eating disorder is possible, and Alsana is expanding access to that care in Birmingham. Located at 5101 Cyrus Circle, Alsana Birmingham offers treatment for anorexia, ARFID, bulimia, binge eating disorder, diabulimia, OSFED, and co-occurring mental health conditions through residential, PHP/IOP, and virtual eating disorder treatment options.The residential program includes 24-hour care, on-site nursing, individual therapy sessions, psychiatry visits, nutrition counseling, and group sessions. Alsana’s PHP/IOP programs offer more day-to-day independence while keeping strong clinical support close by, and our virtual treatment option creates another pathway for clients who need accessible, flexible care from home.One Birmingham client shared, “I began residential treatment at Alsana Birmingham, where I stayed for five weeks and began getting better!” Experiences like this reflect why many patients describe Alsana as a place where they feel deeply seen and supported, especially after time in settings that focused more narrowly on behaviors.Alsana works with all major insurance providers as a preferred in-network provider, making cost one less barrier between clients and treatment. Reach out to Alsana Birmingham to get started with our eating disorder treatment programs today at 866-977-3416.

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