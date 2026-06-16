A Plane Crash to Christ: Experiences in Prison Ministry Shares a Journey From Crisis to Calling

A Plane Crash To Christ: Experiences In Prison Ministry by Robert Parkhurst

Robert J. Parkhurst recounts a faith journey shaped by aviation, a life-changing crash, and more than a decade of prison Bible ministry.

NEW YORK CITY, NY, UNITED STATES, June 16, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Robert J. Parkhurst introduces A Plane Crash to Christ: Experiences in Prison Ministry, a Christian memoir that traces a powerful journey from naval aviation training to faith, service, and prison ministry. The book offers a personal account of crisis becoming a turning point, leading the author toward a deeper understanding of purpose, salvation, and service to others.

In A Plane Crash to Christ: Experiences in Prison Ministry, Parkhurst reflects on the intense demands of Naval Aviation Officer Candidate School and the continued pressures of flight training. A plane crash became a defining moment that caused him to question the meaning and direction of his life; through that search, he came to accept Christ as his Lord and Savior, setting the foundation for the ministry experiences that followed.

The inspiration behind the book comes from Parkhurst’s own spiritual transformation and the years of service that grew out of it. Guided by faith and the Holy Spirit, he became involved in prison ministry, where he found opportunities to share biblical truth with men in a challenging environment, presenting ministry not as theory but as lived experience shaped by commitment, humility, and obedience.

At a deeper level, the book explores how unexpected disruption can become the beginning of renewed purpose. It emphasizes the power of faith to redirect a life, the importance of answering a spiritual calling, and the privilege of serving others through the message of Christ, showing how personal hardship can lead to meaningful ministry.

The book is intended for Christian readers, ministry leaders, prison ministry volunteers, veterans, aviation professionals, and anyone seeking testimony-driven encouragement. Readers may benefit from Parkhurst’s reflections on purpose, redemption, and service, as well as his experiences from more than ten years of leading Bible studies in a prison that incarcerates over 1,000 men.

Robert J. Parkhurst writes from a personal background shaped by naval aviation, a life-changing crash, Christian conversion, and long-term prison ministry. Through A Plane Crash to Christ: Experiences in Prison Ministry, he shares a record of spiritual growth and service rooted in firsthand experience, reflecting a sincere desire to show how God can use willing individuals to reach hearts with truth.

The book is available at:

https://a.co/d/00CY3orb

For review copies, interview requests, or additional information, please contact:

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