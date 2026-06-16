From My Heart to His Heart Illuminates the Purpose Found in Life’s Wilderness Seasons

From My Heart to His Heart: A Wilderness Journey by Vera L. Smith

Vera L. Smith shares a faith journey that encourages readers to discover God’s presence, purpose, and transforming grace amid trials, silence, and uncertainty.

NEW YORK CITY, NY, UNITED STATES, June 16, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Vera L. Smith announces the release of From My Heart to His Heart: A Wilderness Journey, an inspiring and deeply personal book that explores the transformative power of faith during life’s most difficult seasons. Through authentic storytelling, biblical insight, and heartfelt reflection, Smith invites readers into a journey that demonstrates how God can use hardship, uncertainty, and waiting seasons to produce strength, endurance, and spiritual maturity. Readers can also connect with Smith for ongoing encouragement and updates on Instagram at Momentswith_vera and on Facebook at Encouragement for the Heart and Vera L. Smith.

In a culture that often seeks quick answers and immediate solutions, From My Heart to His Heart offers a refreshing reminder that some of life’s greatest growth occurs in the wilderness. Drawing from real-life experiences, Smith shares how unexpected struggles became opportunities to encounter God’s presence in deeper and more meaningful ways, revealing that even when circumstances seem confusing and prayers appear unanswered, God remains faithful and actively involved in shaping a greater purpose.

The book weaves together personal testimony, Scripture, biblical history, and inspirational poetry to create a powerful narrative of faith and perseverance. Through moments of sorrow, silence, isolation, and uncertainty, Smith learned to trust God’s process and embrace the lessons hidden within difficult seasons, offering encouragement and reassurance for readers who may be walking through similar challenges.

A central message of the book is that no believer is exempt from wilderness experiences. Throughout Scripture, many of God’s greatest servants endured seasons of testing before stepping into their purpose; Smith explores this biblical pattern while helping readers understand that wilderness seasons are not signs of failure or abandonment but often necessary periods of preparation, refinement, and growth.

As readers journey through the pages of From My Heart to His Heart, they are challenged to look beyond their immediate circumstances and consider the larger story God may be writing through their lives. The book encourages reflection, spiritual renewal, and a deeper appreciation for the ways God uses every experience—both joyful and painful—for His greater purpose, speaking directly to those seeking hope during times of waiting, disappointment, loss, or transition.

Through From My Heart to His Heart: A Wilderness Journey, Smith reminds readers that nothing in life is wasted when placed in God’s hands. Her testimony offers a powerful message of hope, revealing that even the hardest seasons can become stepping stones toward greater purpose, deeper intimacy with God, and a life marked by overcoming faith.

The book is available at:

https://a.co/d/027SYsMp

For review copies, interview requests, or additional information, please contact:

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