Award-Winning Photojournalist and Best-Selling Author Launch Kickstarter for Groundbreaking Interactive Children's Book

AMAZON DIARY: The Jungle Adventures of Alex Winters

Amazon Diary: The Jungle Adventures of Alex Winters Returns in a First-of-Its-Kind Hardcover Edition - With Real Video from the Venezuelan Rainforest

STAMFORD, NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, June 17, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- There are children's books about imaginary jungles. And then there is Amazon Diary: The Jungle Adventures of Alex Winters - a book born not in a studio, but on remote rivers, in jungle canopies, and among the Yanomami, one of the last Indigenous peoples on Earth to have had sustained contact with the outside world.Now, award-winning photojournalist and best-selling author Mark Greenberg and beloved children's illustrator Hudson Talbott are bringing this extraordinary story back - reimagined for a new generation with a feature unlike anything currently on the children's bookshelf. A Kickstarter campaign is now live to fund a premium hardcover edition that integrates real video footage from the Venezuelan rainforest, accessible directly from the pages of the book via QR codes.No AI. No animation. No fabrication. Real rainforest. Real people. Real adventure.Campaign link: kickstarter.com/projects/diary-alex/amazon-diary-0 A Book That Started in the JungleAmazon Diary was never conceived as a typical children's book. Greenberg and Talbott ventured deep into Venezuela's rainforest as part of a humanitarian mission - accompanying an NGO providing healthcare to the Yanomami, an isolated Indigenous community whose way of life remains largely unchanged for centuries.From that experience came Alex Winters - a character who carries readers through a diary overflowing with genuine wonder: hand-sketched pages, real photographs, and the kind of storytelling that respects a child's intelligence and curiosity."Every animal, every river, every encounter in this book comes from real expeditions," said Greenberg. "Alex is the character we created to tell that story, but the world he explores is 100% real."The book was originally published by G.P. Putnam's Sons in the United States and Viking UK, earning wide acclaim for its originality. Steven Spielberg - who had a long relationship with Hudson Talbott after acquiring Talbott's first children's book, We're Back! A Dinosaur's Story, and developing it into a successful animated feature - received an early copy of the manuscript and called it simply: "Amazing."Scan the Page. Step Into the Jungle.This new hardcover edition does something no children's book has done before at this scale: seven QR-coded spreads link directly to real video footage from the authors' expeditions. A still image of a forest canopy becomes a living, breathing scene. A photograph of a river comes alive with sound and motion."We've incorporated video via QR codes to bring to life the still images in the illustrated book," said Greenberg. "The photos are real, the video is real - no AI."The technology is simple. The experience is anything but.The Author Behind the LensMark Greenberg is not a newcomer to remarkable stories. His career as an award-winning photojournalist and editor has placed him at the center of history - from the Amazon to the White House. His two most recent books, OBAMA: The Historic Front Pages (2009) and OBAMA: The Historic Presidency of Barack Obama (2017), were both national best-sellers.His life has also carried him to unexpected places. Over the course of three personal encounters with Taylor Swift - beginning in 2009 - Greenberg found himself in the kind of situations that don't happen to most people. When Swift brought her entire entourage to a private Bahamian island to celebrate the close of a major tour, Greenberg was there. When her Guitar Tech collapsed and required emergency medical attention, Greenberg was the first to respond - providing immediate care until the situation was resolved. Swift and her mother expressed personal gratitude and invited him to join them for dinner that evening."My very first Instagram post was a photo with Taylor," said Greenberg. "I've been lucky enough to experience the world in ways most people only read about. That's exactly what Amazon Diary offers children - a real adventure, told honestly."It is, perhaps, the most fitting endorsement of the book's spirit: a life genuinely lived in extraordinary places, brought back for the kids who dream of seeing them.A Tribute to Hudson TalbottThis edition carries deep personal significance. Hudson Talbott - prolific illustrator, beloved author of 28 children's books, and creative partner on Amazon Diary - passed away in January 2026, just weeks after the updated manuscript was finalized."He was prolific. He was beloved," said Greenberg. "This hardcover is a tribute to everything he gave to children's literature."Hudson Talbott's full legacy can be explored at hudsontalbott.com.What the Campaign FundsThe goal is a premium hardcover edition worthy of the story it tells:Full-color offset printing with premium hardcover bindingQR video integration across seven book spreads, linked to the authors' websiteFulfillment and shipping to Kickstarter backers worldwideFoundation for future Diary Adventures - including the already-in-development Emily Winters series, beginning with an adventure at the new Grand Egyptian Museum in Giza"The hardcover is key to adoption in the book market, legacy distributors, and especially school libraries," said Greenberg. "We've done this before. The book exists. The videos are filmed. We just need your help to bring this edition into the world properly."Who This Book Is ForAmazon Diary is designed for:Curious readers aged 7–14 who love animals, travel, and explorationFamilies who read together and want to spark big conversationsTeachers and schools seeking books that genuinely engageAnyone searching for a gift that is truly unlike anything else on the shelfSupport the CampaignThe Kickstarter campaign for Amazon Diary: The Jungle Adventures of Alex Winters is live now at: kickstarter.com/projects/diary-alex/amazon-diary-0A short film introducing the book and its interactive features is available on YouTube: youtube.com/watch?v=MdWroC-q_zcMore information at broughttolifebooks.comFor media inquiries, interview requests, or review copies, contact Mark Greenberg via markgreenbergphotography.com"Alex's Amazon journey is only the first chapter of something bigger."

This is a promo video for a Kickstarter initiative for a hardcover reprint of AMAZON DIARY- The Jungle Adventures of Alew Winters

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