RED MEAT LOVERS CLUB ANNOUNCES SUMMER 2026 EVENT SERIES

Red Meat Lover's Club

South Florida's Premier Culinary Networking Club Returns with Three Exclusive Takeover Events Benefiting Local Charities

Summer is when we show out. We've got incredible venues, incredible partners, and a community that shows up every single time. We can't wait to show our community what we've been cooking up.” — Evan Darnell, Founder of the Red Meat Lovers Club

BOCA RATON, FL, UNITED STATES, June 17, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Red Meat Lovers Club RMLC ), the private dining and business networking club founded by Evan Darnell, today announced its Summer 2026 event series: three exclusive, immersive dining experiences across Palm Beach and Broward counties from June through July. Each event features full venue buyouts, curated open bars, craft meats, charitable giving, and the signature RMLC atmosphere that has raised more than $2.5 million for nonprofit organizations since 2017."Summer is when we show out," said RMLC Founder Evan Darnell. "We've got incredible venues, incredible partners, and a community that shows up every single time. We can't wait to show our community what we've been cooking up."The full RMLC Summer 2026 Event Series lineup is as follows:The Smoke Inn Takeover | Easy Meats 5th BirthdayWednesday, June 24, 2026 • 6:30 – 9:30 PMSmoke Inn Boynton Beach | 1030 East Gateway Boulevard, Boynton Beach, FL 33426RMLC kicks off the summer with a full takeover of Smoke Inn Boynton Beach in partnership with Easy Meats, the acclaimed Brazilian-owned specialty butcher shop celebrating its fifth anniversary. The evening will feature hundreds of pounds of premium wagyu and dry-aged cuts sourced directly from Easy Meats' purveyors, prepared on-site by caterer Potions in Motion. Guests can expect a curated open bar, a s'mores station, and live, silent, and raffle-based fundraising for charity partner Southern Cross Service Dogs. The evening coincides with a Brazil World Cup match, honoring Easy Meats' Brazilian founders with a celebration of food, community, and cultura.Tickets ($118): cigarsteak.comChristmas in July | Greek FireTuesday, July 14, 2026 • 6:30 – 9:30 PMEat Hellenic | 10436 West Atlantic Boulevard, Coral Springs, FL 33071Now in its second year, RMLC's beloved Christmas in July dinner returns with a full buyout of Eat Hellenic in Coral Springs, decked out in full holiday décor for a midsummer feast with a festive twist. Headlining sponsor Tesla MRI joins RMLC for an evening benefiting their joint holiday toy drive, which annually distributes $20,000–$30,000 in toys to Palm Beach and Broward County children. Guests are encouraged to bring a new, unwrapped toy in exchange for a raffle ticket. Chef Nikol and her team will helm the kitchen for a Mediterranean-inspired feast. Live, silent, and raffle fundraising will support Tesla MRI's registered nonprofit and toy drive mission.Tickets ($128): www.steakholiday.com A Midsummer Night's Dream | Presented by Long & Jean LegalThursday, July 30, 2026 • 6:30 PM – 10:00 PMThe Break House | 202 Northeast 21st Avenue, Deerfield Beach, FL 33441RMLC closes out the summer in grand fashion with an exclusive takeover of The Break House — Ocean 234's newly opened sister restaurant in Deerfield Beach — for the club's most theatrical event of the season. Presented by headline sponsor Long & Jean Legal, the evening is styled as an enchanted, fairy-tale Midsummer Night's Dream experience, featuring an elevated open food menu, curated open bar, live entertainment, and the signature RMLC "roving meat circus" atmosphere. Valet is included, courtesy of neighboring Ocean 234. Fundraising benefits RMLC's annual Thanksgiving Day food drive to help feed South Florida families in need.Tickets ($129): www.raredinner.com Following the summer series, RMLC will continue its national expansion with events planned in Las Vegas, Columbus, Ohio, Lake Mary, Florida, and New Jersey later this year. Businesses and organizations interested in sponsorship opportunities can reach out directly at sos@redmeatloversclub.com.About Red Meat Lovers ClubFounded by Evan Darnell, the Red Meat Lovers Club (RMLC) is a private dining and business networking club that brings together professionals, entrepreneurs, and community leaders through curated culinary experiences and charitable giving. Since 2017, RMLC has hosted monthly events nationwide and raised more than $2.5 million for nonprofit organizations through live and silent auctions, raffles, and community partnerships. Learn more at rmlclub.com.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.