Dr. Leach OBGYN Highlights Menopause Society Certification and FDA Hormone Therapy Label Update

Marybeth Wakefield, NP Dr. Timothy A. Leach, MD

Our goal is to ensure patients understand both the benefits and potential risks of therapy so they can make informed choices in partnership with their provider” — Marybeth Wakefield

WALNUT CREEK, CA, UNITED STATES, June 16, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Dr. Timothy A. Leach , MD, FACOG, MSCP, and Marybeth Wakefield , RN, MSN, FNP-BC, MSCP, of Dr. Leach OBGYN in Walnut Creek, California, are highlighting their certification through The Menopause Society and providing updated information regarding recent U.S. Food and Drug Administration labeling changes related to hormone therapy.Both clinicians hold the Menopause Society Certified Practitioner credential, which recognizes advanced training and demonstrated knowledge in evidence-based menopause care. The certification reflects specialized expertise in evaluating and managing perimenopause, menopause, and associated midlife health concerns.The FDA recently updated boxed warning language for low-dose vaginal estrogen therapies indicated for the treatment of genitourinary syndrome of menopause. This condition, associated with decreased estrogen levels, may include symptoms such as vaginal dryness, irritation, discomfort with intercourse, urinary urgency, and recurrent urinary tract infections. The labeling revisions reflect current evidence regarding the safety profile of localized vaginal estrogen therapy when prescribed for all women, including breast cancer survivors.“Accurate, current information is essential for patients making decisions about hormone therapy,” said Dr. Timothy A. Leach. “For individuals experiencing genitourinary symptoms related to low estrogen, localized vaginal estrogen may be an appropriate treatment option based on individual risk assessment and clinical guidelines.”Genitourinary syndrome of menopause is common and may significantly affect quality of life. In many cases, symptoms can be managed with moisturizers, lubricants, topical vaginal therapies, and, when indicated, hormone treatment. Treatment decisions are based on a comprehensive evaluation of medical history, symptom severity, and patient preferences.Marybeth Wakefield noted that patient education remains central to midlife care. “Our goal is to ensure patients understand both the benefits and potential risks of therapy so they can make informed choices in partnership with their provider,” she said.Dr. Leach is a board-certified obstetrician-gynecologist and serves as Medical Director of OB GYN at John Muir Medical Center in Walnut Creek. The practice provides a range of obstetric and gynecologic services, including menopause management, minimally invasive surgery, preventive screenings, and general gynecologic care.New patients are currently being accepted.About Timothy A. Leach, MD, Inc.Dr. Timothy Leach is a highly respected OB/GYN based in Walnut Creek, California, with over 28 years of experience in women's health. His practice offers comprehensive care, including breast cancer screenings, gynecological services, minimally invasive surgeries, and personalized care for women at all stages of life. Dr. Leach is dedicated to providing compassionate, informed care to his patients and serves as the Medical Director of Obstetrics and Gynecology at John Muir Health's Walnut Creek Medical Center.For more information on breast cancer screenings or to schedule a consultation, visit https://www.leachobgyn.com/ or contact the office at (925) 935-6952.

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