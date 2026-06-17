Hurone AI Appoints Former CMS Chief Medical Officer Dr. Lee A. Fleisher to Board of Directors

Dr. Lee Fleisher

National healthcare leader joins Hurone AI to bridge the gap between innovative AI technology and federal health policy standards.

SEATTLE, WA, UNITED STATES, June 17, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Hurone AI, a healthcare artificial intelligence company focused on cancer navigation, today announced the appointment of Lee A. Fleisher, MD, ML, to its Advisory Board. A nationally recognized leader in health policy, Dr. Fleisher was the Chief Medical Officer and Director of the Center for Clinical Standards and Quality at the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) from 2020 - 2023, where he oversaw national clinical standards and Medicare coverage determinations for the entire U.S healthcare system. He is co-founder and CEO of Rubrum Advising and brings decades of expertise in clinical standards, regulatory strategy, and the adoption of transformative care models.

Dr. Fleisher joins at a pivotal moment for Hurone AI, as the company advances its platform across major U.S academic medical institutions and builds the clinical and regulatory foundation for national scale. Hurone AI continues to expand and deliver on its mission to ensure every person with cancer, regardless of location or circumstances, receives the same standard of care as patients at the world’s leading cancer centers. Dr. Fleisher’s deep understanding of federal reimbursement pathways and quality standards will help Hurone AI scale its technology to regions where specialized medical expertise is often scarce.

“Innovation doesn’t help the masses until it is integrated into the operational realities of the healthcare system and delivered at scale,” said Dr. Fleisher. “Hurone AI’s technology specifically addresses the deeply rooted problems of health disparity and rural access. I look forward to working with the company as it builds robust regulatory, clinical, and reimbursement pathways to ensure cancer care infrastructure for providers and patients who need it most.”

During his tenure at CMS, Dr. Fleisher oversaw national clinical and safety standards and Medicare coverage determinations. In his current role at Rubrum Advising, he focuses on accelerating the adoption of health innovation so that patients receive better care sooner.

“We are honored to welcome Dr. Lee Fleisher to our Board of Directors at a critical juncture for Hurone AI,” said Dr. Kingsley Ndoh, Founder and CEO of Hurone AI. “His unparalleled experience at the highest levels of CMS and his commitment to evidence-based innovation align perfectly with our mission. Dr. Fleisher’s insights will be instrumental as we work to ensure that patients in rural and underserved areas—who are often left behind by technological advancements—receive the highest standard of care through our AI-driven solutions.”

Dr. Fleisher's appointment reinforces Hurone AI’s commitment to building AI infrastructure that health systems can trust, deploy, and sustain. He is a member of the National Academy of Medicine and a senior advisor and visiting fellow at leading health policy centers, including the Duke Margolis Institute for Health Policy, the Bipartisan Policy Center, and Milken Institute FasterCures. Before joining CMS, he was Chair of Anesthesiology and Critical Care at the University of Pennsylvania, where he remains Professor Emeritus and a practicing anesthesiologist.

About Hurone AI: Hurone AI is a highly integrated AI-native navigation infrastructure for oncology, designed to extend the reach of clinicians beyond the four walls of the clinic. Built on a proprietary foundation of diverse clinical data and natively integrated into the Epic EHR, Hurone securely automates complex workflows and social risk stratification to improve patient adherence and outcomes. By deploying at top-tier research hospitals, Hurone provides the scalable data architecture necessary to solve health disparities and improve patient outcomes while reducing the administrative burden on oncology teams. For more information, visit www.hurone.ai.

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