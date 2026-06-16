Curio®’s NuCycle® Nuclear Waste Recycling Process Named Winner in Fast Company’s 2026 ‘World Changing Ideas’ Awards
Curio stands at the forefront of nuclear technology innovation, driving breakthroughs in sustainable nuclear power generation, fuel recycling, and waste management to usher in The 2nd Nuclear Era
Curio's NuCycle Technology was recognized as a Breakthrough Innovations Driving Meaningful Global Impact
This annual recognition honors bold and transformative efforts that tackle the world’s most pressing issues—from fresh sustainability initiatives and cutting-edge AI developments to ambitious pursuits of social equity that are helping mold the world.
Now in its ninth year, the World Changing Ideas Awards celebrate organizations and projects that are delivering measurable impact across industries—from climate solutions and AI advancements to health, social justice, and beyond.
In the U.S., over 95,000 metric tons of spent nuclear fuel is awaiting burial for 100,000+ years. Curio’s NuCycle technology will take this “slightly used” nuclear fuel and separate out its valuable materials, including fuel that can power the U.S. for 150 years, as well as precious metals, and medical isotopes.
This year’s awards, featured on fastcompany.com, highlight 191 outstanding projects across 14 categories. A panel of Fast Company editors and reporters evaluated more than 1,500 entries based on their impact, sustainability, design, creativity, scalability, and ability to improve society.
“Curio is moving at a pace the industry has never seen to deliver a fundamentally new, safeguarded-by-design platform that will redefine the economics and security of the entire nuclear fuel cycle,” said Ed McGinnis, President & CEO of Curio. “We are honored that our NuCycle technology has been selected for this prestigious national recognition.”
Fast Company’s Summer 2026 issue (on newsstands June 23) will feature select award winners working on solutions that include geothermal energy, privacy-first cell plans, municipal grocery stores, and more.
“The World Changing Ideas Awards are more than inspiration—they’re a measure of real-world impact,” says Fast Company editor-in-chief Brendan Vaughan. “This year’s honorees are turning bold ideas into tangible solutions and addressing urgent global challenges with creativity and rigor.”
Click here to see the full list of winners.
About Curio
Curio (https://www.curio.energy/) stands at the forefront of nuclear technology innovation, driving breakthroughs in sustainable nuclear power generation, fuel recycling, and waste management to usher in The 2nd Nuclear Era®. Committed to pioneering new solutions that reshape the future of nuclear energy, they are fostering partnerships and innovations that will redefine the industry for generations to come. Curio has achieved lab-scale validation across four DOE national labs, secured $14M in competitive federal grants, and partnered with Utilities Service Alliance (USA) for collaboration and supplier-partner agreement options for its 18 operating U.S. member reactors.
About Fast Company
Fast Company is the only media brand fully dedicated to the vital intersection of business, innovation, and design, engaging the most influential leaders, companies, and thinkers on the future of business. Headquartered in New York City, Fast Company is published by Mansueto Ventures LLC, along with our sister publication Inc., and can be found online at www.fastcompany.com.
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