Fort Lauderdale's Most Anticipated New Construction Condo Delivers November 2026

Sixth & Rio, Fort Lauderdale's only new construction luxury condominium on the New River at the edge of Rio Vista, delivering November 2026. 94 residences priced from $900,000 to $3,500,000. Artist conceptual rendering.

94 boutique riverfront residences on Fort Lauderdale's New River — the only new construction condo at the doorstep of prestigious Rio Vista.

Sixth & Rio gives residents something no other condo in Fort Lauderdale can offer — the feel of South Florida's most prestigious neighborhood, with resort amenities and 24/7 concierge service.” — Marc Roy, Senior VP, Ocean Land Investments

FORT LAUDERDALE, FL, UNITED STATES, June 16, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

Fort Lauderdale's Most Anticipated New Construction Condo of 2026 Approaches Final Delivery

Sixth & Rio Is the Only New Construction Condo on Fort Lauderdale's New River at the Edge of Prestigious Rio Vista

FORT LAUDERDALE, FL, June 16, 2026 — Ocean Land Investments announces that Sixth & Rio, a boutique luxury condominium at 501 SE 6th Avenue in Fort Lauderdale, FL 33301, is on track for delivery in November 2026. Built by Stiles Construction, Sixth & Rio is widely regarded as one of the most anticipated new construction condos in Fort Lauderdale — and the only new construction condominium on the New River at the doorstep of Rio Vista, Fort Lauderdale's most coveted single-family neighborhood.

Rio Vista is one of South Florida's last remaining residential enclaves defined almost entirely by custom single-family estates, a neighborhood where condominium development has historically been nearly impossible. Sixth & Rio occupies a rare position directly on the New River at the neighborhood's edge, giving residents the quiet character and prestige associated with a Rio Vista address without the barrier of a single-family home purchase. No other new construction condo in Fort Lauderdale offers this combination.

The eight-story building features 94 residences in one- to four-bedroom layouts, including townhome residences, ranging from 930 to 2,300 square feet. Prices start at $900,000 and reach $3,500,000. Designed by FSMY Architects + Planners with common area interiors by IDDI, every home features Sub-Zero and Wolf appliances and custom kitchen and bath cabinetry by Italkraft — a high-end specification that sets a new standard for new construction condos in Fort Lauderdale.

Sixth & Rio's amenity program sets it apart from other Fort Lauderdale luxury condos. The rooftop sky terrace features an infinity-edge pool, private cabanas, alfresco dining, and panoramic New River and skyline views. Additional amenities include a riverfront clubroom with wine bar and billiards, a fitness center, co-working suites and private conference room, an owners' speakeasy lounge, and 24/7 concierge service.

The location provides unmatched connectivity. A free Water Trolley dock is steps from the building, shuttling residents directly to Las Olas Boulevard — Fort Lauderdale's premier dining, shopping, and entertainment destination — with no car required. Fort Lauderdale Beach is less than 10 minutes away, and Brightline rail, Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport, the Galleria Mall, and major cultural destinations are all within easy reach.

"Sixth & Rio exists because of a once-in-a-generation site," said Marc Roy, Senior VP at Ocean Land Investments. "Being on the New River at the edge of Rio Vista gives our residents something no other condo in Fort Lauderdale can offer — the feel of one of South Florida's most prestigious residential neighborhoods, with the services and amenities of a luxury hotel."

Ocean Land Investments developed the acclaimed Aqua series of waterfront communities throughout South Florida — including Aquablu, Aquavue, Aquamar, Aqualuna, Aquavita, and Aquazul — establishing a benchmark for boutique riverfront living. Sixth & Rio is the developer's most refined project to date.

Owner-investors will also find Sixth & Rio compelling from a financial standpoint. The building permits rentals with a minimum three-month lease term — a rare and valuable provision among new construction condos in Fort Lauderdale that makes it an attractive option for both full-time residents and investment buyers.

A limited number of residences remain available ahead of the November 2026 delivery. Visit www.sixthandrio.com to schedule a private preview.

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