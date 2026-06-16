Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,460 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 473,739 in the last 365 days.

Fort Detrick Kicks Off Summer With Annual Flag Lowering at Whittier Elementary School

Fort Detrick Kicks Off The Summer at Local Elementary School

Photo By Lanessa Hill | Colonel Chris Chung, Fort Detrick garrison commander, gets the children of Whittier...... read more read more

Photo By Lanessa Hill | Colonel Chris Chung, Fort Detrick garrison commander, gets the children of Whittier Elementary School in Frederick, Maryland pumped up to kick off the summer on June 16, 2026, during an annual flag lowering celebration.  see less | View Image Page

Colonel Chris Chung, Fort Detrick garrison commander, and Command Sgt. Maj. Erick Detrich pump up students at Whittier Elementary School in Frederick, Maryland, during the school's annual flag-lowering celebration on June 16, 2026.The event kicked off summer vacation for more than 800 children. As a certified Purple Star School, Whittier serves as the feeder school for families stationed at nearby Fort Detrick. Fort Detrick recognizes the strength and support of our community and how their support enables our servicemembers to be mission ready.

Date Taken: 06.16.2026
Date Posted: 06.16.2026 13:24
Story ID: 567915
Location: FREDERICK, MARYLAND, US
Web Views: 19
Downloads: 0

PUBLIC DOMAIN  

This work, Fort Detrick Kicks Off Summer With Annual Flag Lowering at Whittier Elementary School, by Lanessa Hill, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Fort Detrick Kicks Off Summer With Annual Flag Lowering at Whittier Elementary School

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

By continuing to use this site, you agree to our Terms & Conditions, last updated on September 30, 2025.