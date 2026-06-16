Coast Guard Sector Northern Great Lakes holds change of command ceremony

June 16, 2026Lt. j.g. Maximillian Morise609-898-6501/Maximillian.D.Morise@uscg.mil

SAULT STE. MARIE, Mich. — Coast Guard Sector Northern Great Lakes personnel held a change of command ceremony Tuesday at the Lake Superior State University Arts Center in Sault Ste. Marie, Michigan.

Capt. William C. Albright relieved Capt. James R. Bendle as the commanding officer of Sector Northern Great Lakes.

Following the change of command, Bendle held a retirement ceremony after more than 20 years of service in the Coast Guard. He enlisted in 1997 at Coast Guard Station Atlantic City, New Jersey, and earned his commission through Officer Candidate School in 2002. Throughout his career, he served in several leadership roles, including command positions at Coast Guard Station Grand Isle, Louisiana, and Sector Maryland-National Capital Region, along with assignments in training, enforcement and personnel management.

Albright will assume duties as the incoming sector commander, bringing extensive experience in marine safety, prevention and waterways management. A native of Valdez, Alaska, and graduate of the California Maritime Academy, Albright has served in multiple leadership positions across the Coast Guard. His previous assignments include Commanding Officer of Marine Safety Unit Huntington, West Virginia, and Deputy Chief of the Polar Coordination Office at Coast Guard Headquarters in Washington, D.C.

Sector Northern Great Lakes oversees a vast maritime region encompassing 1,850 miles of shoreline and 560 miles of U.S. and Canadian border waters, including directing operations for Marine Safety Unit Duluth, two aids to navigation teams, and nine Coast Guard stations. The sector also supports the St. Marys River Vessel Traffic Service and assists coordination of Operation Taconite, the country’s largest domestic icebreaking operation.

The change of command ceremony marks a transfer of total responsibility and authority from one individual to another. It is a time-honored tradition, conducted before the assembled crew, as well as honored guests and dignitaries, to formally demonstrate the continuity of the authority within a command.

For more information, please contact the Sector Northern Great Lakes Public Affairs Officer, Lt. j. g. Maximillian Morise at 609-898-6501 or via email at Maximillian.D.Morise@uscg.mil.

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