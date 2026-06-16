Aberdeen Proving Ground Recognized for Elite Forest Management and Urban Tree Care

ABERDEEN PROVING GROUND, Md. — Aberdeen Proving Ground (APG) continues to be recognized for its outstanding forest management and urban tree care, recently earning its 21st consecutive Tree City USA designation from the Arbor Day Foundation, along with the Tree City Growth Award and the Maryland Department of Natural Resources (DNR) PLANT Green award. Managing the installation's natural resources is a monumental task. With over 18,000 acres of forest situated directly on the Chesapeake Bay and thousands of urban trees across the footprint, APG is the second-largest single forested landowner in the state, trailing only the State of Maryland itself. The Directorate of Public Works (DPW) Environmental Division holds a critical responsibility to sustainably manage this land, not only for its vast ecosystem benefits but to actively support the ever-evolving military mission at APG. The recent accolades reflect more than just aesthetic achievements; they underscore the long-standing, collaborative relationships APG maintains with environmental regulators. The installation's forestry work is highly respected and is frequently pointed to as a model of excellence by the Maryland State Forester and the Maryland Critical Area Commission Science Advisor. The Tree City USA Growth Award recognizes communities that demonstrate elevated levels of tree care and community engagement. To maintain its foundational Tree City USA status, APG consistently meets four rigorous standards: maintaining a tree board or designated department with authority over tree care decisions; enforcing a public tree care ordinance—guided by APGR 200-62 and the installation's 50-Year Forest Management Plan (FMP); allocating an annual budget for tree maintenance, removal, planting, and forest management; and hosting an official Arbor Day observance and proclamation. Furthermore, the Maryland DNR Forest Service PLANT award at the "Green" level is the state’s highest recognition—above the bronze, silver, and gold tiers. It signifies that APG possesses an organized, fully functional, and funded program demonstrating long-term continuity and sustainment. To celebrate Arbor Day this year, APG partnered with the DNR Forest Service to plant 18 trees at no cost to the Army. The plantings were strategically located between Building 400—promoting mission partner coordination and team building—and Building 4304. Positioned in common areas where hazard trees had previously been removed, these new trees will provide much-needed shade for personnel gathering and eating outdoors, directly supporting overall employee well-being. Installation leadership actively supported the initiative, with Col. Pollack attending the Arbor Day event onsite to help commemorate the planting and the installation's continued commitment to environmental stewardship.