Relax in Comfort Celebrates Grand Opening at Brandon Exchange Mall, Bringing Decades of Wellness Excellence to Tampa Bay

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At Relax in Comfort, we don’t just sell beds & chairs—we change lives. Shish Uppal's Brandon Exchange store will bring life-changing comfort to Tampa Bay, one person at a time.” — Dr. Don DePaulis, President Relax in Comfort

BRANDON , FL, UNITED STATES, June 29, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Brandon, FL — Relax in Comfort, the oldest back-care and sleep specialty store in the USA, proudly announces the grand opening of its newest location at Brandon Exchange Mall . This exciting expansion is led by Shish Uppal, a distinguished wellness professional and the first licensee and owner-operator, who brings over a decade of experience changing lives for the better.Shish Uppal’s journey to wellness leadership is one of remarkable distinction. A former financial advisor at Merrill Lynch, Shish holds an MBA in Finance from the University of Wisconsin. However, his true calling wasn’t in numbers, but in helping people feel better every day. “I wasn’t born to sell beds and chairs,” Shish often says. “I was born to change lives.” His passion for wellness, coupled with his expertise, makes him a true standout in the Tampa Bay community.Relax in Comfort’s arrival at the Brandon Exchange Mall marks an exciting new chapter. The store is conveniently located next to Books-A-Million and across from the Apple Store, making it a central hub for wellness seekers in the greater Tampa-St. Pete area. With this larger location, Shish and his team are eager to serve even more customers.Relax in Comfort has been family-owned since 1967, making it the nation’s oldest specialty store focused on helping people sit, sleep, and feel better. At the core of our mission is the belief that wellness is a daily journey—and we provide the tools to make that journey exceptional.At Brandon, customers will experience a curated collection of the world’s best massage chairs , zero gravity recliners, and smart beds from top global brands. From JP Medics Massage Chairs to Tempur-Pedic and Instant Comfort smart beds, every product is selected to deliver unparalleled relaxation. Whether it’s relieving back pain, improving sleep, or simply unwinding, Relax in Comfort offers solutions that meet the highest standards of quality and innovation.Shish is thrilled to extend Relax in Comfort’s legacy to Brandon: “We’ve taken the best of what Relax in Comfort has built over nearly 60 years, and now we’re bringing it to Brandon. We’re not just selling products; we’re offering people a better way of living. Our customers are fortunate not just because of the products we offer, but because they have a partner in us, dedicated to improving their daily lives.”The move from International Plaza Mall to Brandon Exchange was made with a larger vision in mind. The new space allows us to expand our offerings and engage even more deeply with the local community. Whether shoppers are seeking relief from chronic discomfort or simply a better night’s sleep, they’ll find personalized solutions here.Relax in Comfort’s trusted brand partnerships ensure that customers can shop with confidence. From cutting-edge massage technology to Instant Comfort’s revolutionary smart beds, the store’s offerings span the best of global brands at every day low prices. Beyond the exceptional products, the Brandon store promises a personalized experience. Shish and his team are committed to taking the time to understand each customer’s unique needs. Whether it’s demonstrating the features of a zero-gravity chair or customizing a smart bed's comfort level, the goal is always to help people feel better every single day.Dr. Don DePaulis, CEO of Relax in Comfort, added, “Shish is the perfect embodiment of our mission. His background, his passion, and his customer-first approach mean the Brandon community is in great hands. We know this store will be a beacon of wellness in the area.”The grand opening specials will feature special offers, live product demonstrations, and wellness consultations. Customers will have a chance to experience firsthand what makes Relax in Comfort a trusted leader in wellness.In closing, Shish reflects, “We aren’t just opening a store. We are opening a new path to wellness for every person who walks through our doors. I’m excited to help them on their journey.”

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