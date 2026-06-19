Johns Hopkins All Children’s Hospital’s Hypertrophic Cardiomyopathy Program Named a Center of Excellence

This prestigious designation is a great honor and demonstrates Johns Hopkins All Children’s commitment to providing expert care for this very specific patient population.” — Alfred Asante-Korang, M.D., F.A.C.C.

ST. PETERSBURG, FL, UNITED STATES, June 19, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Johns Hopkins All Children’s Hospital has been recognized as a Center of Excellence by the Hypertrophic Cardiomyopathy Association (HCMA), making it one of only two pediatric centers in Florida and the only one on the West Coast of Florida to achieve this distinction.“This prestigious designation is a great honor and demonstrates Johns Hopkins All Children’s commitment to providing expert care for this very specific patient population,” says pediatric cardiologist Alfred Asante-Korang, M.D., F.A.C.C., who has cared for heart transplant patients for more than 20 years. “As the #39 ranked children’s hospital in cardiology and heart surgery by the 2025-2026 U.S. News & World Report Best Children’s Hospitals, this is yet another distinction that ensures families know we are providing them exemplary, extraordinary care—the very best.”Earning this achievement means the program has been evaluated by HCMA and proven to provide high-quality care to patients with hypertrophic cardiomyopathy consistent with guidelines and are dedicated to HCM treatment and research. Areas of evaluation include:• Expertise• Volume of care• Quality of research• Patient communication and responsiveness• Patient and Medical Education• Facilities“The Johns Hopkins All Children’s Heart Failure/Cardiomyopathy Program is a well-established referral center for heart transplantation, heart failure and mechanical support, providing hope for children with heart failure through the most advanced treatments,” says pediatric cardiologist Jessica Laks, M.D., MSc, who specializes in heart failure, cardiomyopathy and transplantation. “I am honored to lead our HCM clinic and treat our patients who deserve—and will receive—incredible, compassionate care.”Patients receive high-quality care and specialized disease management that is comprehensive, multidisciplinary and all-inclusive. The clinic treats through a team approach through a variety of treatments including medical therapy, heart-failure management and education. A multi-specialty team of cardiologists, cardiac intensive care specialists, cardiac anesthesiologists and cardiac surgeons provide clinical and technical support for the program.The program also offers a dedicated inpatient service as well as a dedicated HCM clinic. The clinic includes a genetic counselor, social worker and exercise physiologist. The team utilizes data-driven evidence-based protocols to manage this fragile cohort of patients. Comprehensive services offered include:• Advanced Imaging & Diagnostics: state-of-the-art echocardiography and cardiac MRI for precise evaluation.• Genetic Counseling & Testing: helping families understand hereditary risks and treatment options.• Patient and Family Care Coordination: the program’s division of patient and family care coordination assists patients and families in many ways. The program has a social worker, case manager, dietitian, pharmacist, financial counselor and child life specialist.• Research and Support Services: the success of pediatric HCM program requires a collaborative effort by a team of healthcare providers and supporting staff. Support members also include medical and allied medical personnel and scientists devoted to research in HCM.For more information about Johns Hopkins All Children’s Hospital’s HCM Program, visit t.jh.edu/ACHHCM or call (727) 767-3333.About Johns Hopkins All Children’s HospitalJohns Hopkins All Children’s Hospital in St. Petersburg is the most advanced pediatric hospital on Florida’s west coast, caring for patients from prenatal stages through adolescence across more than 50 pediatric specialties. For the third consecutive year, U.S. News & World Report named JHACH the No. 1 pediatric hospital in Florida for 2025–2026, with eight specialties ranked among the nation’s best. It is the only ranked children’s hospital in the Tampa Bay region and is committed to becoming the premier clinical and academic pediatric health system in the Southeast. Founded in 1926, Johns Hopkins All Children’s is celebrating 100 years of compassionate care for families in the local community and beyond. Its mission is to lead in child health through treatment, education, advocacy, and research—and to create healthy tomorrows for all children by bringing care closer to home. A new hospital in Wesley Chapel is under construction and is scheduled to open in 2027. For more information, visit HopkinsAllChildrens.org.About the Hypertrophic Cardiomyopathy Association (HCMA)The HCMA, was founded in 1996 as an international resource for patients, families, and the medical community on matters of importance. HCM is a genetic heart muscle disorder affecting 1 in 250 people worldwide. The HCMA provides services to enhance understanding, provide support, foster research, ensure high-quality health care, and support public policies of importance. The HCMA is a 501c(3) with offices in Denville, NJ, and online at www.4hcm.org . For more information on all HCMA Recognized Centers of Excellence, please visit https://www.4hcm.org/center-of-excellence

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