Rocket Alumni Solutions Powers More Than a Dozen Athletic Recognition Touchscreen Displays at Farmingdale High School

BOSTON, MA, UNITED STATES, June 23, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Farmingdale High School uses Rocket Alumni Solutions’ touchscreen recognition platform and RocketCast feature to power more than a dozen athletic recognition displays across campus. The multi-screen setup allows visitors, students, families and alumni explore championships across multiple sports, college signings, school records, team history, and more.Rocket Alumni Solutions continues to impact school communities across the country as a leading provider of touchscreen recognition software . With more than 1,500 clients, Rocket Alumni Solutions helps schools, universities, and organizations bring recognition to life through interactive, easy-to-manage digital displays.Farmingdale High School expanded its athletic recognition efforts so that each team could have a dedicated place to celebrate their achievements. Each screen is dedicated to a specific team and rotates through relevant content for that team. RocketCast allows schools to display content on static television screens that extend beyond their main interactive touchscreen display.In addition to RocketCast, Rocket Alumni Solutions offers a wide range of features and continues to release new tools for schools and organizations. Key features include:-Unlimited Data: Add as much information as needed, including records, awards, photos, videos, team history, alumni profiles, and more.-Integration: Incorporate multimedia, import Canva designs, and embed websites directly into the display.-Site-Wide Search: Quickly search for specific information across hundreds of thousands of pieces of content.With Rocket Alumni Solutions, schools can recognize more people, preserve more history, and create a more engaging experience for students, families, alumni, and visitors. The touchscreen recognition platform gives institutions a modern way to celebrate achievements, highlight community impact, and keep important information accessible across campus.About Rocket Alumni SolutionsRocket Alumni Solutions proudly partners with more than 1,500 organizations, ranging from professional associations like the PGA Tour to leading universities including University of Maryland, Louisiana State University, New York University, and Virginia Tech, as well as public high schools with limited resources. Rocket Alumni Solutions’ touchscreen software maintains an 87+ NPS rating, reflecting exceptional ease of use and customer satisfaction. Through best-in-class touchscreen technology, schools can create interactive Halls of Fame that celebrate community achievements, preserve institutional history, and enrich student experiences. Rocket Alumni Solutions offers affordable plans for smaller schools alongside premium capabilities for larger organizations, including unlimited data, pre-built templates, and plug-and-play setup for seamless implementation.

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