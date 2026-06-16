New Microschool Opens in Russellville, Offering Families a Personalized Educational Option

Microschool Powered by Huntington Huntington Learning Center of Russellville Microschool Powered by Huntington

New K-8 microschool in Russellville offers personalized learning, small class sizes, and individualized instruction for local families.

Every child learns differently. Our microschool was created to provide a personalized, supportive learning environment where students can build confidence, strengthen skills, and succeed.” — John Crawford, Owner, Huntington Learning Center of Russellville

RUSSELLVILLE, AR, UNITED STATES, June 16, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- John and Ashly Crawford, owners of Huntington Learning Center of Russellville, have announced the launch of Microschool Powered by Huntington, a new K-8 educational option designed to provide students with a more personalized learning experience through small class sizes, individualized instruction, and strong parent partnerships.

The microschool will begin serving students for the 2026-2027 school year and is currently accepting applications for grades K-8. Enrollment is limited, allowing the school to maintain a 6:1 student-to-teacher ratio and provide focused attention to each student.

"A growing number of families are looking for alternatives that offer both academic rigor and individualized support," said John Crawford, Owner and Center Director of Huntington Learning Center of Russellville. "Our goal is to create an environment where students are known, supported, and challenged at the level they need to succeed."

Microschool Powered by Huntington combines direct teacher instruction, Huntington's proven educational methods, and technology-supported learning to create a personalized educational experience. Students receive instruction in reading, writing, mathematics, science, and social studies while benefiting from ongoing progress monitoring and regular communication with parents.

The school is designed to serve a variety of learners, including students who may feel overwhelmed in larger classroom settings, students seeking additional academic challenge, and families looking for a more individualized educational experience. The microschool also provides targeted academic interventions and supports for students with learning differences when appropriate.

Since opening Huntington Learning Center of Russellville in November 2024, the Crawfords have worked with students across the River Valley in reading, math, writing, study skills, ACT preparation, SAT preparation, and academic enrichment. The new microschool expands that mission by offering a full-time educational environment focused on building skills, confidence, and a love of learning.

"Huntington has spent nearly 50 years helping students succeed academically," said Ashly Crawford. "We are excited to bring that experience into a full-time school setting that allows students to learn in a way that is personalized to their needs while still providing structure, accountability, and meaningful relationships."

The microschool is accredited through Huntington's Middle States Association accreditation and will follow a Monday through Friday schedule aligned with local district calendars. Families will receive regular progress updates, parent-teacher conferences, and individualized learning plans designed to help students make meaningful academic growth.

Enrollment for the 2026-2027 school year is now open, with limited seats available.

For more information about Microschool Powered by Huntington, visit Huntington Learning Center of Russellville at https://huntingtonhelps.com/locations/russellville-ar/ or call 479-449-4500.

About Huntington Learning Center of Russellville

Locally owned by John and Ashly Crawford, Huntington Learning Center of Russellville provides individualized instruction in reading, math, writing, study skills, phonics, ACT preparation, SAT preparation, and academic enrichment. Huntington's mission is to give every student the best education possible. John and Ashly are passionate about helping students build confidence, strengthen academic skills, increase motivation, and experience the success that comes from reaching goals they once thought were out of reach.

Families interested in learning more about Microschool Powered by Huntington can visit Microschool Powered by Huntington or contact Huntington Learning Center of Russellville at 479-449-4500. Parents can also view reviews and directions through the center's Google Business Profile.

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