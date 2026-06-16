RooflessSolar Expands Access to Maine's Highest Guaranteed Community Solar Savings Discount

KENNEBUNK, ME, UNITED STATES, June 16, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- RooflessSolar is helping Maine homeowners, renters, residents and businesses offset rising energy costs through community solar in Maine by expanding access to locally generated renewable energy. As a leading community solar provider in Maine, RooflessSolar currently offers a 20% guaranteed discount on solar bill credits for CMP and Versant customers — a significantly higher discount than most Maine community solar programs, which typically offer 10–15% savings.For Maine customers those savings can add up quickly. A typical Maine household with a monthly electric bill of $225 can save approximately $540 per year through RooflessSolar's 20% guaranteed discount. Small businesses with an average monthly electric bill of $1,800 can save approximately $4,320 per year, helping offset rising operating expenses and improve cash flow.“Community solar is a win for residents, businesses, and the environment,” said Paul Spencer, Managing Partner for RooflessSolar. “We’re helping communities across Maine expand support for local clean energy while delivering meaningful electricity bill savings that help households and businesses reduce rising energy costs and invest in a cleaner energy future.”Because the discount is guaranteed, customers continue receiving the same 20% savings even as electricity rates rise, helping families and businesses combat rising electricity costs month after month. Available to homeowners, renters, apartment residents, and small businesses, community solar makes renewable energy more accessible across Maine.RooflessSolar makes participation simple with no upfront costs, no equipment installation, and no cancellation penalties. RooflessSolar is BBB accredited with an A+ rating.Community solar is a state-supported renewable energy program backed by the Maine Public Utilities Commission and Maine utilities that allows residents and businesses to subscribe to a local solar farm without installing solar panels or changing their utility provider. CMP and Versant customers receive solar bill credits directly on their utility bills and then pay a discounted amount for those credits, creating automatic monthly savings. Through RooflessSolar, eligible customers receive a guaranteed 20% discount on those solar bill credits every month, a bigger discount than most Maine community solar programs.The state of Maine has set a goal of achieving 100% renewable energy by 2040, and community solar continues to play a major role in helping the state expand affordable clean energy sources for residents and businesses across the state.For more information or to enroll in community solar in Maine, visit RooflessME.com or call 207-531-3629. For all other states visit RooflessSolar.com to enroll.About RooflessSolarRooflessSolar is part of Community Solar Platform, a national community solar leader supporting projects that serve tens of thousands of customers across 17 states. Our leadership team has been involved in community solar since the industry's earliest days, helping develop some of the first community solar projects beginning in 2010 in rural western Colorado. Community Solar Platform has been recognized on the Inc. 5000 list for two consecutive years for its growth and leadership in renewable energy. We are committed to delivering exceptional customer service and providing customers with some of the industry’s most competitive community solar savings opportunities. Through a focus on transparency, reliability, and customer satisfaction, RooflessSolar helps make clean, affordable energy more accessible to households and businesses across the country.

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