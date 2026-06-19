Operation Honor: Rural Salute® Unites Thousands in North Carolina to Serve Rural Veterans

Operation Honor Rural Salute in Sanford

This event was never just about gathering people together. It was about creating real access.” — Michelle Lang

SANFORD , NC, UNITED STATES, June 19, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Last month, Operation Honor: Rural Salute® brought together veterans, military families, nonprofits, businesses, and supporters from across the region for one of the organization’s largest and most impactful community events to date at The Pint Size Pasture in North Carolina.

With more than 1,000 attendees and over 60 organizations participating at no cost to the vendors, the event was designed with one purpose in mind: ensuring rural veterans and their families had direct access to life-changing resources, support systems, and opportunities often difficult to find in underserved communities.

From mental health support and VA claims assistance to career resources, wellness services, physical therapy screenings, family support programs, and veteran-focused community organizations, the event created a powerful space where veterans could connect face-to-face with organizations ready to serve them.

Organizations participating included Mission Roll Call, Veterans Services of the Carolinas, Woody Williams Foundation, Travis Manion Foundation, Blue Cross and Blue Shield of North Carolina, and Peak Performance Physical Therapy, which provided physical therapy screenings for attendees throughout the event. Additional veteran-focused organizations, businesses, and community resources were also present to support attendees and their families.

“This event was never just about gathering people together,” said Michelle Lang of Operation Honor: Rural Salute®. “It was about creating real access. Rural veterans often struggle to find resources, feel forgotten, or simply don’t know where to turn. By removing barriers for nonprofit organizations to participate, we were able to create an environment where veterans and families could discover support, hope, and genuine community connection all in one place.”

Throughout the day, attendees experienced vendor activations, family activities, community engagement opportunities, and conversations centered around healing, transition, entrepreneurship, wellness, and long-term support for those who have served.

What made the event especially unique was OHRS’s commitment to ensuring nonprofit organizations could participate without financial burden. By eliminating vendor costs for veteran-serving nonprofits, the organization intentionally created greater access to resources for attendees while empowering organizations to focus entirely on serving veterans rather than covering event expenses.

The event also highlighted the growing need for collaborative support systems in rural America, where veterans frequently face increased isolation, limited services, transportation barriers, and reduced access to community care.

All of this was made possible because of the support of national sponsor VetClaims.AI, whose partnership helped fund and power the North Carolina event, making it a tremendous success for veterans and their families.

“Partnerships like this allow us to continue expanding our reach and impact,” Lang added. “Because of VetClaims.AI’s support, we were able to create something meaningful, accessible, and truly centered around veterans.”

To learn more about Operation Honor: Rural Salute®, upcoming events, volunteer opportunities, or ways to support the mission, visit OHRS online and follow along on social media.

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