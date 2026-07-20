Even Esthetics Introduces Glacē™ Treatment: A Gentle, Skin-Purifying Ritual for a Grounding, Glowing Complexion

ST. LOUIS, MO, UNITED STATES, July 20, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Even Esthetics , a leading provider of advanced aesthetics and skincare solutions in St. Louis is proud to announce the launch of Glacē ™ treatment, a gentle, multi-step hydrodermabrasion experience that combines science and self-care to purify, hydrate, and illuminate the skin. Designed to deliver clinically meaningful results and support long-term skin health goals, the Glacē treatment integrates seamlessly into advanced aesthetic protocols and complements energy-based treatments and injectables to help clients achieve and maintain their best skin.More than a facial, the Glacē treatment integrates four proven steps to renew and refine the skin. It begins with advanced hydrodermabrasion to exfoliate and remove impurities, followed by a targeted serum infusion that delivers hydration and nutrients where skin needs them most. A cupping massage supports lymphatic drainage and facial contouring, and LED technology completes the experience by calming the skin and enhancing post-treatment radiance. Each treatment is performed with sterile, single-use diamond tips and naturally derived serums for a clean, precise, and effective result across all skin types."The Glacē treatment is where clinical results meet consistent skin health," says Katie Patel, FNP-C. "Our clients love that it's gentle yet effective, and that it delivers visible improvement after just one session. It fits naturally into a comprehensive treatment plan alongside lasers, injectables, and other medical-grade services to support long-term skin goals."What Is the Glacē Treatment?The Glacē treatment is a gentle, skin-purifying experience that combines advanced hydrodermabrasion, cupping massage, and LED technology to clarify, contour, and illuminate the skin. Each multi-step session is tailored to individual skin needs, making it ideal for anyone seeking smoother texture, restored hydration, or a visible glow without irritation or downtime. The result is skin that looks radiant and feels calm, refreshed, and balanced.Each Glacē treatment includes:- Diamond Tip Hydrodermabrasion: Gentle exfoliation using hygienic, single-use tips in four levels of abrasion to suit different skin types.- Custom Serum Infusion: A tailored combination of cleansing and naturally derived serums that deeply hydrate and target concerns like dullness, blemishes, uneven tone, or sensitivity.- Dual-Mode Cupping Massage: Rhythmic suction that encourages lymphatic drainage, contours the face, and enhances skin detoxification.- LED: Red, green, or blue light settings calm redness, brighten the complexion, and revitalize the skin.- Biocellulose Mask Finish: A cooling, hydrating facial mask enhances skin absorption and delivers a final boost of radiance.Benefits of Glacē Treatment:Glacē treatments are gentle, relaxing, and designed to deliver visible skin improvements with no downtime. Clients often notice smoother texture, more even skin tone, and a vibrant glow immediately after their luxurious session.Common skin concerns the Glacē treatment can help address include:- Dull or dehydrated skin- Uneven skin tone and texture- Fine lines and loss of firmness- Oily or congested skin- Mild acne blemishes or breakouts- Puffiness and fluid retention- Sensitivity and reactive skin appearance (non-medical)Because the Glacē treatment is non-invasive and fully customizable, it is suitable for all skin tones and types, including those with sensitive or mature skin.Clinical Results and Client Satisfaction:The Glacē treatment is backed by clinical data showing impressive results in patient satisfaction and skin improvement. In clinical evaluations:- 100% of patients reported noticeably cleaner skin after treatment- 92% experienced an improvement in hydration- 91% said their overall skin health improved- 90% indicated they would book another Glacē treatment in the futureBefore-and-after images have shown remarkable improvements in radiance, clarity, and skin texture after a single treatment and continued enhancement with repeated sessions.A New Standard in Advanced Skincare:Rooted in the belief that healthy skin begins with balance, the Glacē treatment brings together technology and tranquility. The combination of soothing massage, LEDs, and naturally inspired serums creates a restorative experience that benefits both skin and spirit. It’s not just a treatment, it’s a grounding, glow-giving ritual that renews confidence from the inside out.Book a Glacē Treatment at Even Esthetics:Even Esthetics is now accepting appointments for Glacē treatments. Whether clients are looking to prep their skin for an upcoming event, refresh their glow for the season, or maintain long-term skin health, the Glacē treatment provides a science-backed solution in a luxurious setting.To schedule a consultation or learn more about Glacē facial treatments, visit evenesthetics.com or call 314-624-8994. Appointments are available now, and space is limited.About Even Esthetics:Even Esthetics™ is a medical aesthetics practice located in St. Louis County, Missouri. The practice provides non-surgical aesthetic treatments focused on skin health and evidence-based cosmetic procedures designed to support natural-looking results. Services are delivered by qualified clinical professionals in a patient-centered environment that prioritizes safety, transparency, and individualized treatment planning. Even Esthetics™ is committed to providing consistent clinical standards and personalized care to individuals seeking aesthetic services in the St. Louis County area.

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