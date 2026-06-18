MaineHealth Program Earns National Recognition for Specialized Hypertrophic Cardiomyopathy Care

MaineHealth is the only HCMA-recognized Center of Excellence in Northern New England and one of just four programs in New England to receive the distinction.

SCARBOROUGH, ME, UNITED STATES, June 18, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The MaineHealth Hypertrophic Cardiomyopathy program has been formally designated as a Hypertrophic Cardiomyopathy Association (HCMA) Recognized Center of Excellence, a distinction awarded to programs demonstrating advanced, coordinated care for patients living with hypertrophic cardiomyopathy (HCM).HCM is the most common inherited heart condition in the United States, affecting an estimated 1.3 million Americans. The disease causes abnormal thickening of the heart muscle and can interfere with blood flow, disrupt heart rhythms and, in some cases, lead to heart failure or sudden cardiac death. Because symptoms and severity can vary widely, diagnosis and treatment often require highly specialized expertise.Located at MaineHealth Cardiology in Scarborough, the MaineHealth program offers comprehensive services for individuals with HCM, including advanced cardiac imaging, diagnostic evaluation, genetic testing and counseling, catheter-based therapies, surgical treatment options and advanced heart failure management.“This recognition reflects years of coordinated multidisciplinary work across cardiac imaging, electrophysiology, advanced heart failure, stress testing (including CPET), interventional cardiology, cardiothoracic surgery, research, genetic counseling, and behavioral health support,” said Kathleen Gallen, RN, MBA, a MaineHealth Vice President, and Marco Diaz, MD, Chief of Cardiovascular Service Line. “We extend our sincere congratulations and thanks to all members of the HCM team for their commitment to excellence in patient care.”“This recognition reflects years of commitment to building a comprehensive program focused on the complex needs of patients with hypertrophic cardiomyopathy,” said Joseph Wight, MD, who launched the program in 2017 in collaboration with clinical and academic partners. “We are proud to provide patients and families throughout Maine and Northern New England with access to highly specialized care closer to home.”Since its founding, the program has expanded significantly to include advanced surgical therapies led by Scott Buchanan, MD, and catheter-based alcohol septal ablation procedures performed by Jay Shah, MD, and David Butzel, MD.The HCMA Recognized Center of Excellence process follows an extensive review process evaluating clinical expertise, multidisciplinary collaboration and patient-centered care. The MaineHealth program brings together specialists across cardiac imaging, electrophysiology, interventional cardiology, cardiothoracic surgery, heart failure care, genetics, behavioral health and exercise testing to support patients throughout diagnosis, treatment and long-term management.The application process spanned approximately 18 months and included a comprehensive onsite evaluation by the HCMA involving more than 40 members of the HCM care team.With the recognition, MaineHealth becomes the only HCMA-recognized Center of Excellence in Northern New England and one of just four programs in New England to receive the distinction.This recognition highlights the growing importance of regional access to advanced cardiovascular care and reinforces MaineHealth’s role as a referral destination for patients with complex heart conditions across the region.###About MaineHealthMaineHealth is a not-for-profit, integrated health system whose vision is, “Working together so our communities are the healthiest in America,” and is committed to a mission of providing high-quality affordable care, educating tomorrow's caregivers and researching better ways to provide care. MaineHealth includes a Level 1 trauma medical center, eight additional licensed hospitals, comprehensive pediatric care services, an extensive behavioral health care network, diagnostic services as well as home health, hospice and senior care services. With more than 2,000 employed providers and approximately 23,000 care team members, MaineHealth provides preventive care, diagnosis and treatment to 1.1 million residents in Maine and New Hampshire. MaineHealth hospitals include MaineHealth Behavioral Health at Spring Harbor in Westbrook, MaineHealth Franklin Hospital in Farmington, MaineHealth Lincoln Hospital in Damariscotta, MaineHealth Maine Medical Center in Portland, Biddeford and Sanford, MaineHealth Memorial Hospital in North Conway, N.H., MaineHealth Mid Coast Hospital in Brunswick, MaineHealth Pen Bay Hospital in Rockport, MaineHealth Stephens Hospital in Norway and MaineHealth Waldo Hospital in Belfast. MaineHealth also includes the MaineHealth Barbara Bush Children’s, MaineHealth Behavioral Health in Westbrook, MaineHealth Home Health and Hospice in Saco, the MaineHealth Institute for Research in Scarborough, the MaineHealth Medical Group and MaineHealth NorDx in Scarborough. MaineHealth affiliates include MaineGeneral Health in Augusta and Waterville. It is also a significant stakeholder in the MaineHealth Accountable Care Organization in Portland and a joint venture partner in the New England Rehabilitation Hospital in Portland.About Hypertrophic Cardiomyopathy Association (HCMA)The Hypertrophic Cardiomyopathy Association (HCMA), founded in 1996, serves as an international resource for patients, families, and the medical community on matters related to hypertrophic cardiomyopathy (HCM), a genetic heart muscle disorder affecting 1 in 250 people worldwide. HCMA works to enhance understanding, provide support, foster research, ensure high-quality care, and advocate for policies that benefit the HCM community. HCMA is a 501(c)(3) organization based in Denville, NJ, and online at www.4hcm.org . For more information, call 973-983-7429.

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