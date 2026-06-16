Brad Caldwell Publishes 'Journal of Ring Bank Phenomenology'

Cover: Journal of Ring Bank Phenomenology (2026), a 400-page volume by independent researcher Brad Caldwell. Flicker card: A diagram from the book describing a brief flicker some people notice on waking, beginning near 6–10 Hz and climbing toward roughly 40 Hz over about three seconds before it fades. Timeline: The book catalogues 47 first-person cases recorded between 2022 and 2026; this timeline plots them by observation date.

A 400-page volume of first-person case studies in perception, tested against a geometric model of consciousness proposed by the author.

The world you see right now is your brain's model of it, not the thing itself. The book is really one long attempt to tease out how exactly that model gets drawn and redrawn.” — Brad Caldwell

AUBURN, AL, UNITED STATES, June 16, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Independent researcher Brad Caldwell has published Journal of Ring Bank Phenomenology , a 400-page volume that documents first-person observations of conscious experience and examines them against a geometric model of the mind he calls Ring Bank Theory The book serves as the empirical companion to Caldwell's formal paper, "Ring Bank Theory of Conscious Semiosis: Geometric Access, Baseline Dynamics, and Aboutness Modulation." Where the paper sets out the theory's mathematics, the journal records the observations the theory is meant to explain.Ring Bank Theory proposes that each moment of experience is a brief geometric event, modeling a rolling window of roughly the last and next half-second. In Caldwell's account, awareness is rendered at a thin "access manifold" (at the center of that window), where converging streams of content are brought into agreement and then released to fade into a receding "wake." The theory treats perception as a constructive process and attempts to describe its moment-to-moment structure in precise terms.One of the book's central ideas is what Caldwell calls the "clamp identity" — a kind of bookkeeping rule for that point of agreement. It holds that the motion of attention and the motion of the surrounding scene are not free to vary independently; their difference is fixed. Hold the scene still, and attention has to travel across it. Hold attention still, and the scene has to swing the opposite way — the same reversal that makes a station platform appear to slide backward as a train pulls away. Both are descriptions of a single conserved quantity.The cases were recorded over four years, beginning on New Year's Day 2022, and the book charts them by date. The volume catalogues dozens of case studies drawn from sustained introspection — among them the brief flicker some people notice on waking, the appearance of rings and other manifolds in the modeling space, mental imagery (the way reading a single word such as "soccer" can tip the mind into a vivid, side-on scene of a child kicking a ball toward the eye), the drift of awareness under sedation, episodes of dissociation, and the experience of listening to music. Each observation is logged with a standard template and compared, point by point, against the theory's predictions. The book also includes a glossary, an index, and a "Correlate Atlas" relating the reported phenomena to findings in neuroscience."The world you see right now is your brain's model of it, not the thing itself," Caldwell said. "The book is really one long attempt to tease out how exactly that model gets drawn and redrawn."Caldwell is the author of an earlier book on the subject, Rings of Fire: How the Brain Makes Consciousness (2022), and has presented related work at consciousness and neuroscience research meetings, including The Science of Consciousness conference. His papers are listed on PhilPapers and archived through the Open Science Framework.Journal of Ring Bank Phenomenology is available in full-color ebook, paperback, and hardcover editions. A black-and-white interior hardcover is also available. Additional information and a free sample chapter are available at the author's website.About Brad CaldwellBrad Caldwell is an independent consciousness researcher based in Auburn, Alabama. His work combines first-person phenomenology with signal analysis and neuroscience in an effort to describe the mechanisms of perception and awareness. He maintains a collection of papers, interactive demonstrations, and data at theoriesofconsciousness.com

Imaginal Soccer Kick

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