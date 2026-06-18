Yala Greek Ice Cream and Conrad Washington, DC Debut Summer Pop-Up Inspired by Hospitality, Heritage and America’s 250th

Launching June 27, 2026, the collaboration brings together Hilton’s contemporary luxury brand and Georgetown’s beloved ice cream shop with a shared focus on thoughtful hospitality and making guests feel welcome.

The seasonal collaboration brings handcrafted Greek ice cream, an exclusive limited-edition flavor, and a shared spirit of welcome to the heart of Washington.

As America approaches its 250th anniversary, I think there’s something powerful about celebrating the traditions people bring with them and the new ideas they create here together.” — Chrys Kefalas, founder and CEO of Yala Greek Ice Cream

WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, June 18, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- This summer, Yala Greek Ice Cream will bring its signature Greek ice cream and scoop shop experience to CityCenterDC with a new seasonal pop-up inside Conrad Washington, DC–creating a fresh summer gathering place rooted in hospitality, warmth, and welcome.Launching June 27, 2026, the collaboration brings together Hilton’s contemporary luxury brand and Georgetown’s beloved ice cream shop with a shared focus on thoughtful hospitality and making guests feel welcome.For Yala Greek Ice Cream, that belief stems from the Greek tradition of hospitality and the idea that food has the power to bring people together–creating moments of connection, warmth, and joy while making everyone feel welcome. For Conrad Washington, DC, hospitality is central to the guest experience, carrying forward founder Conrad Hilton’s vision of “spreading light and warmth” while creating a welcoming destination for guests in the heart of downtown D.C.Together, the two are creating something that feels distinctly D.C.: a warm-weather gathering place where locals and visitors can stop in for handcrafted Yala Greek Ice Cream, coffee, pastries, and a taste of Mediterranean hospitality in the center of the city.“As America approaches its 250th anniversary, I think there’s something powerful about celebrating the traditions people bring with them and the new ideas they create here together,” said Chrys Kefalas, founder and CEO of Yala Greek Ice Cream. “My grandfather came to America from Greece believing in the opportunity to build a life through hard work, taking care of people, and doing things the best way. Yala Greek Ice Cream is inspired by those values. We took a style of ice cream beloved in Greece and worked obsessively to perfect it here in America. Partnering with Conrad feels especially meaningful because we share that same belief in hospitality and creating spaces where everyone feels welcome.”Inspired by Chrys’s Greek heritage and the values passed down from his grandfather, Papou, Yala Greek Ice Cream has introduced Washington to a distinctly Greek style of ice cream–crafted batch-by-batch with farm-fresh A2 dairy and premium ingredients sourced locally, from Greece, the Mediterranean, and the world’s finest producers. Among Yala Greek Ice Cream’s signature offerings are its Greek yogurt ice cream flavors, made with hand-batched Greek yogurt, creating a flavor that feels lighter and brighter while still rich and creamy.The seasonal pop-up menu will feature Yala Greek Ice Cream favorites including :- Mornings with Thea — Handcrafted Greek yogurt ice cream swirled with vibrant orange preserves inspired by Mediterranean breakfasts- Yia Mas — Handcrafted Greek yogurt ice cream paired with tart wild cherries for a bright balance of sweet and tangy- Aegean Sun — Handcrafted Greek yogurt ice cream with sun-ripened Mediterranean apricots- Papou’s Promise – Silky vanilla ice cream, made extra special with Heilala vanilla from Tonga.- Choco-Yala — Rich chocolate ice cream crafted with premium Greek, Belgian, and Italian chocolates- Papou's Strawberry — Creamy strawberry ice cream made with sun-ripened Mediterranean strawberries- Pistachio Odyssey — Premium pistachio ice cream featuring prized Mediterranean pistachios- Americanaki Cookie — Heilala vanilla ice cream swirled with chocolate cookie pieces- American Dream — Chocolate ice cream crafted with premium European chocolates, chocolate cookies, Italian chocolate chips, and a white chocolate ribbon- Plus coffee, pastries, and other café offeringsThe Conrad Washington, DC pop-up will also debut an exclusive limited-edition seasonal flavor available only at the Conrad location: Pursuit of Happiness - a bright Greek yogurt ice cream with blueberry preserves, strawberry preserves, and lemon zest–created to celebrate optimism, togetherness, and joy in honor of America’s 250th anniversary.“We love that Americans have embraced Greek yogurt and Greek froyo over the last two decades, because it gives us an opportunity to introduce people to something even more exciting,” said Kefalas. “Most people know Greece for Greek yogurt, but few have experienced authentic Greek ice cream. That's why–with the country coming to Washington for America 250, we're leaning into more Greek yogurt-inspired flavors at Conrad. We think once people taste our amazing flavors—with its bright flavor, rich texture, and handcrafted Greek yogurt—they'll discover that Greek ice cream is the cold treat they never knew they were missing.”Located inside Conrad Washington, DC at CityCenterDC, the pop-up aims to create more than a dessert destination. They are creating a welcoming place for residents and visitors alike to gather, recharge, and experience pure happiness in the heart of the nation’s capital in this monumental year.For updates and rotating flavors, follow Yala Greek Ice Cream on Instagram at @ yalagreekicecream About Yala Greek Ice CreamYala Greek Ice Cream is America’s first authentic Greek ice cream shop, founded in Georgetown, Washington, D.C. in 2025 by Chrys Kefalas as a tribute to the values and legacy of his grandfather, Papou. Inspired by the style of ice cream, hospitality, and flavors found across Greece, Yala Greek Ice Cream creates premium Greek-inspired ice cream using farm-fresh A2 milk and ingredients sourced locally, from Greece, the Mediterranean, and the world’s finest producers. Guided by a simple standard–make everything the best and treat everyone like family–every scoop reflects the shop’s commitment to being Fresh. Greek. Better. Learn more at yalagreekicecream.com and follow @yalagreekicecreamConrad Washington, DC, is a contemporary urban oasis in the heart of the District of Columbia. The luxury hotel combines contemporary design, sophisticated amenities, and personalized service. With inspiring views of downtown across a range of event spaces and every guest room, as well as its location adjacent to premier shops and dining at CityCenterDC, Conrad Washington, DC, is an experience unlike any other in the city.About Conrad Hotels & ResortsThe largest of the Hilton Luxury Brand portfolio with 50 properties across five continents, Conrad Hotels & Resorts creates a seamless connection between bold design, impactful experiences and curated contemporary art to inspire the conscientious traveler. Conrad is a place where guests are empowered to explore through intuitive service and experiences that authentically connect them with each destination. This commitment comes to life through the brand’s new 1/3/5 program, offering exclusive 1-, 3- and 5-hour experiences that showcase each property’s culture, adventure and local essence, allowing guests to deepen their connection to the destination. In addition to its award-winning hotel offerings, the brand also features an expanding residential portfolio combining sophisticated design, best-in-class amenities and purposeful service in sought-after destinations. Experience Conrad Hotels & Resorts by booking at conradhotels.com or through the industry-leading Hilton Honors app. Hilton Honors members who book directly through preferred Hilton channels have access to instant benefits. Learn more about Conrad Hotels & Resorts at stories.hilton.com/conradhotels, and follow the brand on Instagram and X.

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