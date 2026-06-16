Town hall meeting to address issues impacting services to vulnerable people

Sen. Andrew Mathews, R-Princeton, and Rep. Shane Mekeland, R-Clear Lake, are joining Big Lake-based Options, Inc. representatives to host a town hall meeting regarding the impacts state processing delays may have on services provided to vulnerable Minnesotans. The discussion will focus on provider revalidation and how government agencies and community partners can work together to create stability for the people who depend on these services every day.

“We believe the Minnesota Department of Human Services should be a partner in helping providers succeed in serving vulnerable Minnesotans, not a source of uncertainty and disruption,” Options, Inc. Executive Director Brenda Geldert said. “Our hope is to have an honest conversation about the revalidation process, the consequences of process failures, what is at stake for people with disabilities and their families, and how we can build a system that better serves the individuals and communities that rely on these essential supports.

“If our appeal is unsuccessful, nearly 200 people with disabilities will lose access to services they depend on every day for employment, community inclusion, personal growth, and support. We invite the community to join this conversation about what that means for individuals, families, and the future of disability services in Minnesota.”

Who: Sen. Mathews and Rep. Mekeland, Options Inc. representatives, and other state and local officials

When: 6 p.m. Tuesday, June 23

Where: Options, Inc. (16820 197th Ave. NW, Big Lake, MN 55309)

Area legislators, county officials, city leaders, service providers, families, advocates, and community members are welcome to attend and participate in the meeting. Call Sen. Mathew’s legislative office at (651) 296-8075 with any questions or for further details.