Banyan Texas Marks Two Years of Honoring Behavioral Health Professionals

Banyan Texas Get your Bass to Banyan Attendees

Annual Get Your Bass to Banyan Fishing Tournament Draws 50+ Recovery Professionals to Waelder Campus for Fellowship, Facility Access, and Appreciation

WAELDER, FL, UNITED STATES, June 17, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Banyan Treatment Centers Texas hosted the 2nd Annual Get Your Bass to Banyan Fishing Tournament on May 29, 2026, drawing behavioral health professionals, referral partners, and recovery advocates to its 75-acre Waelder campus for a full day of appreciation, connection, and community across the Texas recovery ecosystem.The event has quickly established itself as a signature gathering in the Texas behavioral health landscape, one that centers the professionals who work daily to connect individuals and families with the appropriate level of addiction and mental health care.Originally scheduled for earlier in May, the tournament was rescheduled due to severe weather across the region. The strong turnout on the revised date underscored the depth of relationships Banyan Texas has cultivated with the clinicians, interventionists, and treatment professionals who make up its referral network.Unlike many industry events, Get Your Bass to Banyan was deliberately designed as a community appreciation event rather than a fundraiser. The annual gathering recognizes the clinicians, referral partners, intervention specialists, and recovery advocates on the front lines of behavioral health every day.The catch-and-release tournament took place on the private lake at the heart of Banyan Texas's 75-acre campus. Anglers landed bass ranging from three to five pounds throughout the afternoon. Steven Long of South Meadows Recovery claimed tournament champion honors with the day's largest catch.Guests enjoyed catering from Black's BBQ, live music, and all-natural snow cones served by the Dayas family, who brought their snow cone truck to the event.In addition to the tournament, attendees were invited to tour the Banyan Texas property, giving industry professionals firsthand exposure to the treatment environment available to the patients and families they serve. The campus features residential housing, clinical and group therapy spaces, a medical unit for detox and higher-acuity needs, and expansive outdoor areas, all centered around a private lake designed to provide a restorative setting removed from everyday pressures."At Banyan Texas, we believe recovery happens through connection, community, and a shared commitment to helping others," said Sandy Hollier, Executive Director of Banyan Treatment Centers Texas. "This event allows us to thank the professionals and partners who are on the front lines helping individuals and families find hope, healing, and the right level of care . We are grateful for everyone who came out, toured our campus, met our team, and continues to trust us as a resource for treatment in Texas."In behavioral healthcare, collaboration between providers is not incidental; it is essential. When clinicians, interventionists, referral partners, and treatment teams know one another personally, they are better positioned to help clients and families identify the right treatment setting and level of care."Get Your Bass to Banyan is about more than fishing," said Aaron Stacey, Director of Business Development – Texas. "It is about bringing together the people who dedicate their lives to helping others heal. In a field that can be emotionally demanding, it is important to create space for connection, fellowship, and real appreciation."The 2nd Annual Get Your Bass to Banyan Fishing Tournament was made possible through the collaborative efforts of the Banyan Texas Operations Team, Texas Business Development Team, executive leadership, and Banyan's Digital Marketing Team.As Banyan Treatment Centers Texas continues to expand its presence across the state, the organization remains committed to strengthening relationships within the behavioral health community and supporting the professionals who help individuals and families access care every day. Events like Get Your Bass to Banyan reflect the facility's broader mission of fostering collaboration, building meaningful partnerships, and creating opportunities for connection among those dedicated to improving recovery outcomes throughout Texas. Through community engagement, clinical excellence, and a shared commitment to healing, Banyan Texas continues to serve as a trusted resource for residential and outpatient addiction and co-occurring treatment.For more information about Banyan Treatment Centers Texas, visit www.banyantreatmentcenter.com About Banyan Treatment Centers Banyan Treatment Centers provides comprehensive addiction and mental health treatment services across multiple levels of care. With locations throughout the country, Banyan is committed to helping individuals and families find hope, healing, and long-term recovery through compassionate, evidence-based care.For more information, visit www.banyantreatmentcenter.com

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