Webinar series to honor 36 years of disability civil rights kicks off July 7

The public is invited to a series of free webinars featuring conversations with disabilities advocates and experts who will share the latest information on disability supports, emergency management systems and digital accessibility.

Topics by date are:

July 7: Exploring Cross-Disability Experiences and Support Needs

July 14: Building Inclusive and Accessible Emergency Management Systems

July 21: ADA: How Far We’ve Come and What Comes Next

July 28: Understanding the Department of Justice’s (DOJ) Ruling on Digital Accessibility

The free weekly webinar series is being hosted by Oregon Disabilities Commission (ODC), Oregon Department of Human Services, Northwest ADA Center and Disability Rights Oregon in recognition and celebration of the 36th anniversary of the Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA).

“As we reflect on the legacy of the Americans with Disabilities Act, we’re also looking closely at the work ahead such as understanding diverse experiences and support needs, strengthening inclusive and accessible systems, and advancing digital accessibility,” said Mark King, Chair of ODC. “We’re grateful to our co-hosts for joining us in presenting this series, which helps us continue educating and advocating for equity, independence and full participation for people with disabilities.”

The series will take place on Tuesdays throughout July, from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Pacific Time, beginning July 7. The sessions are open to the public, and registration is now available through the event webpage on Zoom.

The series will be accessible to people with disabilities and will be translated into Spanish. Captioning and American Sign Language interpretation will also be provided. For questions about accessibility for the webinar series, or to request an accommodation, contact OregonDisabilities.Commission@odhsoha.oregon.gov.

More information about the series, including presenter biographies, will be shared on the Oregon Department of Human Services ADA event web page.

The Oregon Disabilities Commission is charged by state statute to advise the Oregon Department of Human Services, the Governor, the Legislative Assembly and appropriate state agency administrators on issues related to achieving the full economic, social, legal and political equity of individuals with disabilities. ODC also acts as a coordinating link between and among public and private organizations serving individuals with disabilities.