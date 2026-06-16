Chair File: Reimagining Healthcare Delivery for Patients and Care Teams

Healthcare is about people: the people who serve — physicians, nurses, clinical team members, administrators and staff members — in every job at every level in our hospitals and health systems. And, of course, healthcare is about the patients of all ages and backgrounds in our communities who trust us in their most vulnerable moments.

The AHA Leadership Summit, convening July 12-14 in Denver, offers an opportunity for healthcare leaders to come together to reimagine care delivery for people working in healthcare and those receiving care.

At this year’s gathering, healthcare executives, clinicians and innovators — including emerging and next-generation healthcare leaders — will share actionable insights, discuss innovative approaches and explore scalable solutions to help us better navigate and shape the future of healthcare and health system transformation.

Check out the Leadership Summit agenda for opportunities to participate, learn and connect with colleagues in the field. You’ll find sessions on scaling innovation, advancing safer care, improving virtual care, leveraging artificial intelligence, reinventing primary care, sustaining public trust and more. There will be plenty of time to network throughout the three-day meeting. Register for Summit.

Like many other fields, healthcare comes with a host of challenges. The good far outweighs the difficulties. We have answered a sacred call to work in healthcare, and it is an honor to care for our communities. Let’s continue to do the work to move our field forward and make it better. I hope to see you in Denver next month.