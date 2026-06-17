CVS, J&J, and JetBlue Finance Leaders to Discuss the Real Challenges Behind Digital Transformation at FATE 2026

FATE announces a keynote panel for Day 2, bringing together finance leaders from CVS, Johnson & Johnson, and JetBlue.

Most finance organizations know they need to transform — the harder question is how.” — Mike DePrisco, President and CEO of IMA

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, June 17, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Finance & Accounting Technology Expo ( FATE ) announces a featured keynote panel for Day 2 of FATE 2026, bringing together finance leaders from CVS, Johnson & Johnson, and JetBlue to discuss the realities of executing digital transformation initiatives inside large organizations.As finance organizations modernize systems, automate processes, and evaluate emerging technologies, many leaders are navigating complex decisions around technology selection, integrations, stakeholder alignment, and organizational change.The session, "Digital Transformation in Action: Inside Recent FinTech Upgrades," will take place on Thursday, November 19, from 9:00–10:00 a.m. ET at the Javits Center in New York City.Moderated by Mike DePrisco, President and CEO of the Institute of Management Accountants (IMA), the panel will feature:- Rashida Malcolm Bradley, Lead Director of Health Services (Finance Ops), CVS- Eric Lenard, Vice President, Global Services Finance, Johnson & Johnson- Anirudh Vadrevu, Financial Systems Manager, JetBlue“Most finance organizations know they need to transform — the harder question is how,” said Mike DePrisco, President and CEO of IMA. “What I keep coming back to is that the barriers are rarely technological. They're organizational. You can deploy the most advanced tools available and still see little ROI if the underlying processes, skills, and infrastructure aren't ready. I'm looking forward to a conversation with leaders who've had to reckon with exactly that.”The discussion will explore a growing challenge for finance leaders: building not only the right technology roadmap, but also the operational and organizational foundation needed to support implementation. Panelists will share insights on evaluating and deploying new technology, navigating complex integrations, managing change across teams, and balancing long-term scalability with near-term business needs.Attendees will hear firsthand lessons from leaders who have recently navigated these challenges themselves, reflecting FATE’s focus on practical, peer-driven learning for modern finance teams. Registration is now open at $295, with a limited-time $100 discount using code FATEMEDIAAbout FATE - The FATE (Finance & Accounting Technology Expo) is a curated event that helps finance and accounting teams efficiently evaluate technology, connect with peers, and gain a clear view of the market. Now in its third year, FATE brings together serious buyers and leading solution providers for a focused, practical experience.

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