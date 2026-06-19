wedi Introduces NEW S-DRY™ Shower System to Expand Its Industry-Leading Waterproofing Solutions

The wedi S-DRY Shower System

We continue to innovate based on how contractors actually build today.” — David Lafleur, wedi Regional Sales Manager East (North)

BATAVIA, IL, UNITED STATES, June 19, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- wedi, a global leader in innovative waterproof shower systems , announces the launch of its new wediS-DRY™ Shower System, officially introduced on March 1, 2026. The new system expands wedi’s trusted portfolio—led by the classic wedi FundoShower System—by delivering enhanced flexibility for modern installations, including compatibility with both traditional and curbless shower designs.For decades, wedi has been recognized for its fully integrated, waterproof shower solutions. The original wedi FundoShower System set the standard with its 100% waterproof core, lightweight construction, and easy-to-cut design, offering contractors a reliable and efficient installation experience.Building on that legacy, the S-DRY™ Shower System introduces new installation versatility while maintaining the durability and performance professionals expect from wedi. This membrane-based system is excellent for use over existing construction or drywall, can be easily installed with the new wediS-DRY™ SEAL for sealing tapes and corners, and the new wedi PRO-SET adhesive for installing the shower base and wall or floor membranes.“We continue to innovate based on how contractors actually build today,” says David Lafleur, wedi Regional Sales Manager East (North). “The S-DRY™ system gives installers greater flexibility across a wider range of project types especially where backer board walls are pre-existing and just need to be waterproofed, while preserving the simplicity and reliability that define wedi.”Key Features of the wediS-DRY™ Shower System• Waterproofed Surface System — Seams and surfaces are actively waterproofed using S-DRY™ SEAL instead of conventional thinset mortar— for long-term durability and 100% waterproof performance.• Lightweight, Easy-to-Modify Materials — Designed for fast and clean installation on site.• Fully Integrated Low-Profile Drain — Connects directly to ABS, PVC, or cast iron pipes without glue, reducing installation complexity.• Joist-Friendly Design — Low-profile ¾” installation depth of the drain helps avoid floor joists when waste pipes are tightly attached— for easier construction planning.• Curbless Installation Ready — Ideal for modern, accessible shower designs.Expanded Flexibility with the S-DRY™ BFDThe S-DRY™ system can also be paired with the wediS-DRY™ Bonding Flange Drain (BFD), designed for use in mortar bed applications. This solution allows contractors to combine traditional methods with advanced waterproofing technology.The S-DRY™ BFD features a thermally fused membrane on the drain flange, reducing the risk of leaks or delamination, along with an integrated support system that stabilizes the drain at varying installation heights.Additionally, its low-profile ¾” installation depth of the drain helps avoid floor joists when waste pipes are tightly attached- for easier construction planning.Use S-DRY™ Shower Bases with wediBuilding Panel in projects where wall framing still needs to be covered.A Complete System for Every ProjectWith the introduction of S-DRY™, wedi now offers a broader range of solutions to meet nearly any project need—from full bathroom renovations to steam showers and waterproofing wet areas in residential and commercial spaces. Designs include curbed showers, curbless showers, linear-drain showers, or point-drain showers.All wedi systems are engineered for performance and tested in the U.S., with certification standards ensuring reliability and compliance.wediS-DRY™ product family is fully sourced and manufactured in the U.S.A.Availability and SupportThe wediS-DRY™ Shower System and S-DRY™ BFD are now available through wedi distribution and retail partners nationwide as of March 2026.wedi also offers First Time Assist (FTA) job site training at no cost, along with certification programs to help contractors ensure proper installation and maximize system performance.About wediwedi is a leading manufacturer of fully integrated waterproof building systems for showers and wet areas. Known for its industry-first innovations and German engineering, wedi products are designed to simplify installation while delivering long-lasting performance. From the classic FundoShower System to the latest S-DRY™ solutions, wedi continues to set the standard for efficiency, reliability, and flexibility in modern construction.For more information, content and images please contact our press manager :Ashley Heins - Ashley.Heins@wedicorp.com

Installing a complete wedi S-DRY Shower System

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