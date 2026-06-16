High Mark Exit Advisors Launches to Guide Higher-Revenue Business Owners Through Sales and Mergers

High Mark Builds on Over 50 years of Hands-On M&A Experience with a Reputation of Trust, Integrity and Transparency.

We started High Mark to bring the experience we’ve spent twenty years refining to a whole new group of owners, and to help each one find not just a qualified buyer, but the right one” — Rod Johnston

KENMORE, WA, UNITED STATES, June 16, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- High Mark Exit Advisors has opened its doors as a business brokerage and M&A advisory firm serving owners of higher-revenue companies nationwide. The firm focuses on businesses with revenues of roughly $2 million and above, guiding founders through one of the most significant transitions of their working lives: the sale or merger of a company they spent years building.High Mark is the sister company to Omni Practice Group , the healthcare practice transition firm founded by Rod Johnston in 2004. Where Omni specializes in dental, medical, and veterinary practice sales, High Mark extends that same disciplined, full-service approach to business owners across a wide range of industries.Rod Johnston is joined at High Mark by Emil Fretheim and Nick Carlson, who bring extensive M&A experience from EY-Parthenon, the global strategy consulting arm of Ernst & Young, where they spent a significant part of their careers. Emil Fretheim is a graduate of The United States Military Academy at West Point and the University of Chicago Booth School of Business. Nick Carlson is a graduate of the University of Georgia - Terry College of Business and Emory University - Goizueta Business School.“Selling your business isn’t just a transaction. It’s a turning point,” said Rod Johnston, Founder and Principal Broker of High Mark Exit Advisors. “We started High Mark to bring the experience we’ve spent twenty years refining to a whole new group of owners, and to help each one find not just a qualified buyer, but the right one.”The firm offers a confidential, full-service process spanning valuation, marketing, buyer outreach, due diligence, and closing.High Mark Exit Advisors operates nationally from its Pacific Northwest base. To learn more, visit www.highmarkexit.com About High Mark Exit AdvisorsHigh Mark Exit Advisors is a Pacific Northwest-based business brokerage and M&A advisory firm operating nationally, guiding owners of higher-revenue businesses through confidential, full-service exits. It is the sister company to Omni Practice Group, founded by Rod Johnston in 2004. Learn more at www.highmarkexit.com Media Contact: Sue Dyer | sue@hmexit.com | 877-866-6053

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