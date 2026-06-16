From Filmmaking to Memoir: Award-Winning Documentarian to Publish First Book About Her Brother, Charles McPhee

Cover for I'll See You in My Dreams

MINNEAPOLIS, MN, UNITED STATES, June 16, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Peabody and Emmy award-winning documentary writer and producer Larkin McPhee has published her debut memoir with Koehler Books. McPhee has lived and worked in Minneapolis for over twenty years and has collaborated with local media and organizations including Twin Cities Public TV, the Minnesota Star Tribune, and the University of Minnesota. Now she brings her gift of storytelling to the page in a heart-rending reflection on the profound relationship between love and loss.I’ll See You in My Dreams: A Sister’s Memoir is an unforgettable portrait of sibling love as told by Larkin and her younger brother, dream expert Charles McPhee, host of the nationally syndicated radio program The Dream Doctor Show. At forty-four, Charles’s life changed forever when he was diagnosed with the fatal neurodegenerative disease ALS.Using remembered moments, dreams, emails, and excerpts from his radio show, Larkin looks back on their years together—both before and after his diagnosis—tracing a poignant but joyful journey across time as they encourage each other’s creativity and nontraditional careers. In addition to helping his radio listeners, Charles guides Larkin through her dreams and their impact on her life, helping her discover her voice as a documentary filmmaker. And in the face of insurmountable odds, Charles finds hope and beauty, ultimately showing Larkin, and all of us, how to live.“My entire life I was seated at a banquet table overflowing with friends and food, wine and song, adventure and excitement. Today, however, I am forced to leave the table early, even before the main course is completed. And, you know me, I always hated to leave a good party . . .”I’ll See You in My Dreams: A Sister’s Memoir is out now.Visit www.koehlerbooks.com for more information.

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