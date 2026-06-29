Relax in Comfort Named Elite Dealer for Infinity Massage Chairs: Celebrating American Innovation in Wellness

Infinity Sensation 4D DualTrack Massage Chair Infinity Celebrity Elite 4D Massage Chair Infinity Circadian 4D DualTrack Massage Chair

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Infinity’s legacy of innovation and wellness aligns perfectly with our mission. This partnership is an exciting new journey as we bring this exceptional experience to our customers.” — Dr. Don DePaulis President Relax in Comfort

WINTER PARK, FL, UNITED STATES, June 29, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Relax in Comfort, America’s oldest and most awarded back care and massage chair retailer, is thrilled to announce its exclusive designation as an Elite Premium Dealer for Infinity Massage Chairs . This new partnership reinforces our commitment to bringing world-class relaxation technology to homes across the nation.Infinity Massage Chairs: Defining Comfort, Innovation, and QualityBorn from a vision of delivering unparalleled comfort, Infinity has risen to the forefront of the wellness marketplace. Founded in the United States, Infinity embodies American ingenuity, blending cutting-edge technology with premium craftsmanship. Their models redefine what it means to experience true relaxation—providing both restorative therapies and luxurious design.The Infinity Celebrity: Where Luxury Meets WellnessThe Celebrity model is crafted for those who demand top-tier relaxation. With state-of-the-art 3D/4D massage mechanisms and customizable deep-tissue programs, the Celebrity creates a tailored experience. It features advanced body scanning to ensure every massage session is perfectly aligned to the user’s body. Celebrity’s elegant aesthetic and whisper-quiet operation make it a statement piece in any home while delivering spa-level therapy.Sensation: The Perfect Balance of Innovation and AffordabilityDesigned to hit the sweet spot between premium features and accessibility, the Sensation is a powerhouse. With AI-driven health scanning, extra lumbar air cells, and a piano-key massage system that can be tailored for intensity, Sensation brings therapeutic sophistication home. It’s ideal for the discerning user who seeks advanced massage technology at a competitive price.The Circadian: A Masterpiece of High-End TherapyAt the pinnacle of Infinity’s lineup, the Circadian is an experience like no other. With its refined 4D massage, Harman Kardon audio, and immersive zero-gravity recline, the Circadian is designed for connoisseurs of wellness. Its holistic design promotes deep sleep, stress relief, and total rejuvenation. For those seeking the ultimate in luxury, the Circadian is a transformative investment.Relax in Comfort: A Legacy of Trust and Excellence Infinity Massage Chairs have built a legacy of excellence, rooted in a passion for bringing therapeutic comfort to homes across the nation. With years of pioneering innovation, Infinity has set the bar for combining cutting-edge technology with timeless craftsmanship. Now, as we welcome Infinity into our curated collection of the world’s top five global brands, we truly complete the wellness circle. With Infinity as the final star in our cap, Relax in Comfort stands unmatched—offering our customers nothing but the best in global massage chair excellence.For nearly 60 years, Relax in Comfort has been the gold standard in back care and massage chair retail. Our legacy is built on trust, expert knowledge, and a relentless focus on customer well-being. We carry only the top five global brands, ensuring our customers experience the finest in relaxation. Now, with Infinity, we proudly combine American excellence with global leadership. This partnership means we now offer both of the top American brands, complementing our global lineup. We are committed to offering the best of both worlds: international innovation and American ingenuity.To celebrate our partnership, Relax in Comfort is thrilled to offer exclusive promotions on Infinity Massage Chairs through the end of the summer. Customers can experience the Celebrity, Sensation, and Circadian models firsthand in our showrooms, with special pricing available for a limited time. Whether you seek the pinnacle of luxury with Circadian or the perfectly balanced Sensation, there’s never been a better time to invest in your well-being.Visit Relax in Comfort today—online or in-store—to experience the Infinity difference and discover why we’ve been the trusted name in comfort since 1967.

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