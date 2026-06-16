Governor Morrisey Signs Comprehensive Energy Policy and Development Act of 2026 ...

Clarksburg, W.Va. - Governor Patrick Morrisey today signed House Bill 5381, a transformative piece of legislation that codifies West Virginia’s mission to triple its energy output and secure its position as the nation’s premier energy powerhouse.

In a ceremonial signing held at the Pierpont Community & Technical College Advanced Technology Center, Clarksburg Campus, Governor Morrisey was joined by legislative leaders, energy industry stakeholders, and students to unveil the “50 by 50” strategy—a mandate to increase the state’s electric-generating capacity from 16 gigawatts to 50 gigawatts by the year 2050.

“Today, we are ending the era of 'managing decline' and starting the era of 'energy ascension,'” said Governor Morrisey. “By signing HB 5381, we are sending a clear signal: West Virginia has the resources, the law, and the workforce to power the next generation of American innovation. We aren't just participating in the energy market; we are going to dominate it.”

HB 5381, known as the Comprehensive Energy Policy and Development Plan Act of 2026, fundamentally pivots the state’s energy mission. Key provisions include a production-first mandate that prioritizes energy production and independence, establishing a framework to protect West Virginia’s electrical grid from cyber threats and federal regulatory overreach, and focusing on baseload power to ensure the state can meet the energy demands.

HB 5381 is the anchor of a broader legislative package passed during the 2026 session aimed at securing West Virginia’s economic future. Following the Clarksburg event, Governor Morrisey departed for Parkersburg to discuss Senate Bill 648.

“From the powerhouses of North Central West Virginia to the industrial heartland of Parkersburg, we are connecting the dots,” added Morrisey. “We are telling the world: if you want to build the future, you need power - and West Virginia has the most reliable, affordable power on the planet.”