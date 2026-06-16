Governor Morrisey Signs Legislation to Help West Virginia Break Foreign Strangleholds on Critical Minerals ...

Parkersburg, WV – Governor Patrick Morrisey today signed Senate Bill 648, the Strategic and Critical Resources Act, legislation that establishes a statewide regulatory framework for the extraction and collection of strategic and critical minerals in West Virginia.

“For too long, our nation has been beholden to adversaries for the minerals that power our defense systems and our economy,” said Governor Morrisey. “This isn't just about economic growth; it’s about ensuring we never have to ask an adversary for permission to power our country or build our defense systems.”

The legislation leverages proven technology developed by the West Virginia Water Research Institute at WVU. Current operations in Grant, Monongalia, Preston, and Clay counties already demonstrate that these resources can be extracted from Acid Mine Drainage sites more efficiently and sustainably than through traditional mining. These minerals extracted from these sites are essential for magnets, electric vehicles, and high-tech defense hardware.



Thursday’s announcement in Parkersburg followed another bill signing ceremony in Clarksburg, where the Governor signed House Bill 5381, establishing the framework for the state’s Comprehensive Energy Plan. A centerpiece of the administration’s "50 by 50" initiative, the bill aims to expand West Virginia’s baseload generating capacity from 16 to at least 50 gigawatts by 2050.

“West Virginia is no longer just a participant in the energy economy; we are reclaiming our lead,” said Governor Morrisey. “Since announcing this goal, we have already secured more than $7 billion in new energy projects expected to create 8,000 new jobs. While other states face rolling blackouts, West Virginia will be the battery of the free world.”