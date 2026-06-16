IAM District 4 recently hosted its 9th Annual Guide Dogs of America Tender Loving Canines (GDA | TLC ) Charity Golf Outing at Spring Meadows Golf Course, bringing together union members, sponsors, and community supporters to raise funds and awareness for the organization.

Watch the video here.

The event featured participation from IAM Eastern Territory General Vice President David Sullivan, District and Local leaders, and IAM Union members, underscoring the union’s longstanding commitment to GDA | TLC.

View photos here.

A highlight of the outing was a presentation by Sgt. David Nulty of the Sherborn (Mass.) Police Department and his facility dog, West. Nulty shared how West helps officers cope with stress, assists individuals experiencing trauma, and strengthens community relationships through outreach programs.

Organizers also highlighted GDA|TLC puppy-raising program, which relies on volunteers to help train future service dogs. Attendees were encouraged to support the program through volunteer service or financial contributions.

The tournament included golf, raffles, prizes, and a traditional Maine lobster dinner. Organizers said the event not only raises critical funds for GDA | TLC, but also showcases the life-changing impact service and facility dogs have on individuals and communities.

The post IAM District 4 Members Tee Up Support for Guide Dogs of America | Tender Loving Canines appeared first on IAM Union.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.