MARTIN BUSINESS MANAGEMENT’S JOSH MARTIN NAMED “ENTERTAINMENT BUSINESS VISIONARY” BY LOS ANGELES TIMES

Entertainment Business Manager Josh Martin

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, June 16, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Accounting, tax and business management firm Martin Business Management announced today that CPA and President Josh Martin has been named a “2026 Entertainment Business Visionary” by the Los Angeles Times in a special section. The prestigious annual list spotlights the preeminent behind-the-scenes leaders and executives in the industry.“As the entertainment sector continues to navigate rapid change in 2026, these behind-the-scenes leaders have become more indispensable than ever,” says the publication. “The professionals highlighted here help studios, networks, production companies, agencies, music labels, gaming firms and digital platforms adapt to these changes while remaining competitive and resilient.”"It is an honor to be included on this list alongside other industry leaders,” says Martin. “This recognition reflects our team's commitment to helping our clients steadily grow amidst shifts in the entertainment industry.”Martin serves as a personal CFO and strategic architect for the modern creator economy. “He recently served as the financial linchpin for two major digital talent management firms during their landmark eight-figure acquisitions by global media agencies,” highlights the feature. “This expertise extends to high-profile corporate structuring and personal wealth optimization, including a comprehensive restructuring for an A-list actor that eliminated primary debt and generated over $50,000 in monthly post-tax savings.”By providing integrated financial leadership to a diverse roster of NBA athletes, chart-topping musicians, and digital creators with millions of subscribers, he ensures that the meteoric rises characteristic of today’s media environment are matched by sustainable, long-term wealth. Martin’s modern, comprehensive approach to financial stewardship has earned him consistent recognition from The Hollywood Reporter, Variety, and Billboard. He was recently named a “Top 100 Accountant” by Los Angeles Business Journal.

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