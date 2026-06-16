End Brain Cancer Initiative Releases Free Brain Cancer Education Videos Featuring GBM/rGBM Treatment Options/Research

Free patient education videos about GBM/rGBM brain cancer treatment options and research are now available to the public.

SEATTLE, WA, UNITED STATES, June 16, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- On May 15, 2026, the End Brain Cancer Initiative (EBCI) produced and moderated its annual online educational event called “Know All Your GBM/rGBM Treatment Options,” which is designed to provide patients, caregivers, and healthcare providers the opportunity to hear directly from top specialists about glioblastoma (GBM) and recurrent glioblastoma (rGBM) brain cancer treatment options, including clinical trials, devices, diagnostics, and more.The pull-through assets from this webinar are now available as patient disease education videos to the public and are housed on EBCI’s YouTube Channel at https://www.youtube.com/@EndBrainCancer . These videos include information about the FORTE clinical trial, using the Optune Gio device for GBM/rGBM, cerebrospinal fluid (CSF) liquid biopsy testing, a phase 2 clinical trial of Immune12, and more.Thank you to presenting sponsor Novocure and supporting sponsors Pacific Marine Biotech, Belay Diagnostics, Brown University Health Cancer Institute, Great Purpose Productions, and WHIM Social for making this free patient disease education event possible and these patient educational videos.About NovocureNovocure is a global oncology company working to extend survival in some of the most aggressive forms of cancer through the development and commercialization of its innovative therapy, Tumor Treating Fields. Novocure’s commercialized products are approved in certain countries for the treatment of adult patients with glioblastoma, pancreatic cancer, non-small cell lung cancer, malignant pleural mesothelioma and pleural mesothelioma. Novocure has several additional ongoing or completed clinical trials exploring the use of Tumor Treating Fields therapy in the treatment of glioblastoma, non-small cell lung cancer and pancreatic cancer. Novocure’s global headquarters is located in Baar, Switzerland, with U.S. headquarters located in Portsmouth, New Hampshire and research and development facilities located in Haifa, Israel. For additional information about the company, please visit Novocure.com About the End Brain Cancer InitiativeTo support the End Brain Cancer Initiative's Programs and Services, including future educational events like this one, please consider making a $50 donation at https://endbraincancer.org/donate/ The End Brain Cancer Initiative (EBCI) is a 501(c)3 non-profit patient advocacy organization focused on disease education, awareness, outreach, increasing patient access and improving Standard of Care. The End Brain Cancer Initiative, formerly known as the Chris Elliott Fund (CEF), is dedicated to ensuring that all patients diagnosed with brain cancer, a brain tumor, or metastatic disease to the brain have equal access to advanced diagnostics, treatments, specialists, and clinical trial participation. Webelieve that IMMEDIATE ACCESS to these options provides this patient community with the best HOPE for survival and sustained quality of life. We partner with industry, patients, researchers, advocacy groups, medical teams, hospital networks and others to educate patients and their caregiversso they can have empowered conversations with their medical teams. Learn more about the EndBrain Cancer Initiative at EndBrainCancer.org.Dellann Elliott Mydland, End Brain Cancer Initiative, 425-785-8489, Dellann@EndBrainCancer.org

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.