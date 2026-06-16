RegulatingAI Launches 'AI on the Ballot' 20-Episode Series with Candidates & Elected Officials Ahead of 2026 US Midterms

AI on the Ballot Logo Regulating AI Launches “AI on the Ballot” — A 20-Episode National Series Bringing Candidates and Elected Officials on the Record on Artificial Intelligence Ahead of the 2026 US Midterms

RegulatingAI’s AI on the Ballot puts 2026 candidates on the record on AI — 20 episodes, 200K+ reach, 6 platforms.

AI is an economic issue, a jobs issue, a national security issue, and a civil rights issue. Every candidate running for federal or state office in 2026 owes voters a clear position on AI.” — Sanjay K. Puri, Founder & Chairman, RegulatingAI

RESTON, VA, UNITED STATES, June 16, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- RegulatingAI , a non-partisan 501(c)(3) organization, today announced the launch of AI on the Ballot , a 20-episode election series running every Wednesday from June 22 through November 3, 2026 — designed to give candidates and elected officials a substantive, on-the-record platform to share their positions on artificial intelligence, energy, jobs, infrastructure, and innovation ahead of the 2026 US Midterms.The series fills a critical gap in the 2026 election cycle: as AI reshapes the economy, the workforce, and national security, voters have had limited access to clear, direct positions from the candidates who will be shaping AI policy. AI on the Ballot changes that — one 30-minute conversation at a time.“AI is no longer a niche technology issue. It is an economic issue, a jobs issue, a national security issue, and a civil rights issue. Every candidate running for federal or state office in 2026 owes voters a clear position on AI. This series gives them the platform to do exactly that — fairly, substantively, and on the record.”— Sanjay K. Puri, Founder & Chairman, RegulatingAIA Platform Built for Reach and FairnessDistributed simultaneously across YouTube, Spotify, Apple Podcasts, LinkedIn, Instagram, and X, each episode reaches a verified audience of 200,000+ owned subscribers — including voters, Capitol Hill staff, and Fortune 500 C-suite executives. The platform has recorded 3.3 million YouTube views in the last 365 days and 884,000 LinkedIn impressions in the past 12 months. A single political episode has reached 137,000 viewers.Every participating campaign receives a complete, no-cost content package after their episode airs: the full episode recording, short-form social media clips, graphics and promotional assets, and distribution across all six platforms.Equal Access, No SurprisesAI on the Ballot is produced under a strict equal-access framework. Both nominees in every featured race receive identical invitations, identical format, and identical runtime. Topics and themes are shared with guests in advance — no ambush interviews, no surprise questions. All invitations are sent in writing on the same date and logged. The program carries no fundraising, no campaign materials, and no endorsements. Legal counsel has reviewed and approved the format.A Guest Roster That Reflects National SignificanceThe series has already drawn participation from a cross-section of US political leadership:• US Senator Pete Ricketts (Nebraska)• US Senator Todd Young (Indiana)• US Congresswoman Sarah McBride (Delaware, Member of the House AI Task Force) — 114,178 YouTube views• California State Senator Scott Wiener (Author, SB 1047) — 137,616 YouTube views• US Congressman Ben Cline (Virginia)• US Congresswoman Kat Cammack (Florida, House AI Task Force)• Delaware Governor Matt Meyer — 110,039 YouTube views• US Congressman Jay Obernolte (California, House AI Task Force)• Nebraska Attorney General Mike HilgersStates and Races in FocusThe 2026 series covers competitive races across Georgia, Michigan, Ohio, Arizona, North Carolina, Maine, Wisconsin, Virginia, Colorado, and New Hampshire, alongside coverage of federal AI legislation, AI taxation, and election night analysis.For booking and participation inquiries, campaigns and offices may contact John Zahaitis at John@knowledgenetworks.org.

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