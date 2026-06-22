Charter Oak State College Announces New Online Master's in Integrated Early Childhood/Elementary and Special Education

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New graduate degree in Education focuses on developmentally appropriate teaching practices across the Early Childhood continuum.

NEW BRITAIN, CT, UNITED STATES, June 22, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Charter Oak State College www.CharterOak.edu ), Connecticut’s public online college, has launched a new online Master of Science in Integrated Early Childhood/Elementary and Special Education (Birth – Grade 3). This master’s degree joins a portfolio of early education focused programs offered by the College’s School of Education designed for working adults. Interested prospective students can request information or register for a virtual graduate Open House by visiting https://www.CharterOak.edu/GR . Classes start Fall term, August 24, 2026.Charter Oak State College’s online M.S. Integrated Early Childhood /Elementary and SpecialEducation (B-Gr 3) is a general, non-certification master’s for anyone working in early childhood education who is seeking specialization in inclusive, developmentally appropriate teaching practices across the early childhood continuum. It prepares educators working in Birth to Grade 3 settings with the advanced competencies needed to support diverse learners in integrated classrooms.Charter Oak offers affordable and career-enhancing programs that align with the needs of both employees and employers reflecting its commitment to growing and maintaining an innovative 21st century workforce. Students complete courses online at their own pace and from the convenience of their chosen location. The coursework aligns with state and national standards while meeting the growing demand for qualified educators.Charter Oak State College ( www.CharterOak.edu/GR ) is Connecticut’s public online college, offering associate and bachelor’s degrees in high-demand fields including Business, Healthcare, Technology, Nursing, Social Work, Education, and Public Safety. The College offers master’s degrees in Healthcare, Education and Leadership. Charter Oak is institutionally accredited by the New England Commission of Higher Education and governed by Connecticut’s Board of Regents for Higher Education. The College was named a Forbes America’s Top College in 2026.

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