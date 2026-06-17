Uniondale Students Turn Environmental Awareness into School Funding Through Multipure’s Creative Contest

Multipure, a trusted leader in the water filtration industry for more than 50 years Brushly - 1st Place drawing from 4th grader at California Avenue School Dewey, a water droplet with a passion for clean water, uses his immense power to educate kids on water’s essential role in health, well-being, and the environment. Multipure offers this FREE comic book series as part of its ongoing commitment to educating

More than 600 student submissions earned schools thousands in prizes and a chance to shape Dewey the Clean Water Superhero’s next adventure

We are deeply grateful to the principals and teachers who helped spread the word, and of course, to the students who developed villains that represent real-world threats to our water supply.” — Heather A. Kollar, Managing Partner, h2ocleanse, LLC

LAS VEGAS, NV, UNITED STATES, June 17, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Multipure , a trusted leader in the water filtration industry for more than 50 years and the creator of the “ Dewey , The Clean Water Superhero” comic book series, in partnership with h2ocleanse has announced the winners of its Uniondale School District Student Art and Essay contest. Students in grades K-5 were invited to design Dewey’s next comic book villain, a character that threatens clean water, and write a 50-word explanation of why Dewey must defeat them.Multipure received more than 600 creative submissions from across the school district, showcasing incredible imagination. The submissions were judged on creativity, storytelling, and how effectively students communicated real-world water issues. The winning designs will be featured in Dewey’s next comic book adventure and highlighted on Multipure’s social media platforms.After careful review, Multipure is thrilled to announce the following winners:Student Winners:1st Place: $150● Inaaya H. – 4th grade, California Avenue School● Name of Villain – Brushly – Makes water undrinkable by rinsing dirty paint brushes in the sink2nd Place: $100● Ariella G. – 3rd grade, California Avenue School● Name of Villain – Gourdy – Plant like creature that grabs victims with its vines and detonates bombs in water3rd Place: $50● Bryanna P. – 5th grade, Grand Avenue School● Name of Villain – Savanna the Sea Destroyer – Poisons bodies of waterTop-Submitting Classroom:● California Avenue School – Ms. Akiko Hanratty● Prize: $300 + an Hydration Party from Multipure where Dewey demonstrated the importance of clean water.Top-Submitting Schools:● 1st Place: California Avenue School – $1,700● 2nd Place: Grand Avenue School – $1,500● 3rd Place: Walnut Street School – $1,200Multipure officials, along with Dewey, The Clean Water Superhero mascot, personally presented prize checks to the top participating schools in June.“We are thrilled that Multipure held this contest, giving the Uniondale School District a wonderful opportunity to raise vital funds for their schools,” said Heather A. Kollar, Managing Partner, h2ocleanse, LLC. “We are deeply grateful to the principals and teachers who helped spread the word, and of course, to the students who invested so much time and creativity into developing villains that represent real-world threats to our water supply.”The winner’s creation will be featured in the next issue, where Dewey will be battling to keep water safe. In the latest issue, The Plastic Pretender, a flashy hero’s temporary plastic fixes break down and seep into the water supply, creating a new villain named Microplastico. To save the city's water, Dewey must look past sheer strength and stop the pollution at its source.All of Dewey’s adventures are available online for free at: https://www.multipure.com/dewey “At Multipure, we believe that inspiring the next generation to think about clean water is vital for our future,” said Zachary Rice, President of Multipure. “This marks our second contest tailored for local students, and we are continually blown away by their imagination and the creative ways they approach real-world environmental issues.”About Dewey, the Clean Water Superhero:Dewey, a water droplet with a passion for clean water, takes on villains in Multipure’s ongoing comic book series. In each story, the Clean Water Superhero helps by using his immense power to educate kids on water’s essential role in health, well-being, and the environment. Multipure offers this comic book series as part of its ongoing commitment to educating families about clean water and sustainability. Readers can download free digital copies of all issues at: https://www.multipure.com/dewey About Multipure International:Multipure, a trusted leader in the water filtration industry, is committed to setting the highest standard for water quality, providing drinking water systems, filters, and purifiers for residential and commercial use around the world. Since 1970, Multipure has dominated the world market with the most certifications by the NSF and Water Quality Association to reduce and remove the widest array of contaminants that can affect both the taste and the healthfulness of water.Headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada, Multipure’s dedication to better water, better health, and a better lifestyle started more than 50 years ago as the original innovator and manufacturer of the solid carbon block filter. The company’s legacy continues into the future, developing, innovating and refining product lines that provide affordable access to cleaner, safer water for drinking, bathing and gardening.To learn more, visit https://www.multipure.com or connect on Facebook and Instagram @Multipure.About h2ocleanseh2ocleanse is a drinking water strategy and consulting firm that helps communities address contamination and develop remediation action plans. They work with schools, utilities, medical professionals, non-profit organizations and government agencies, as well as individuals and property owners to ensure everyone has access to clean, safe, affordable and sustainable drinking water.Founded by Heather A. Kollar in 2015 in Nassau County, New York, h2ocleanse also distributes Multipure’s highly certified drinking water systems and other green technologies focused on water conservation and flow optimization.h2ocleanse empowers people to make informed decisions around filtration options so they can have consistent access to clean, safe drinking water for their everyday lives.To learn more, visit www.h2ocleanse.com or connect on Linkedin @HeatherAKollar

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