Salt Life Expands Footwear Category with New Women's Collection Debuting Spring 2027

Salt Life Spring 2027 Women's Footwear Collection

New women's collection expands Salt Life's footwear business with sandals, flip flops and casual styles designed for coastal living.

Women's is a key growth category for Salt Life and an important part of how we continue expanding the brand's positioning.” — Ryan Sainsott

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, June 16, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- SALT LIFE CONTINUES FOOTWEAR EXPANSION WITH WOMEN’S COLLECTION DEBUTING SPRING 2027Salt Life, the leading Fish Dive Surf lifestyle brand, today announced the continued expansion of its footwear category with the introduction of a new women’s footwear collection set to debut in Spring 2027 through its exclusive partnership with The SG Companies The new collection builds on the successful launch of the Salt Life brand’s men’s and boys’ footwear program and further extends the brand’s presence in the growing footwear category. Designed for consumers who embrace life on, in and around the water, the Spring 2027 collection will feature sandals, flip flops and casual footwear styles that blend comfort, durability and coastal-inspired design.Developed with water-friendly materials, the collection emphasizes all-day comfort while staying true to the Salt Life brand’s authentic coastal roots. The line is designed for broad distribution across the U.S. and Canada through leading retail and e-commerce channels.The women’s collection was recently presented during FFANY Market Week, where retailers received an early look at the latest addition to the Salt Life footwear program. The launch further strengthens the Salt Life brand’s evolution into a complete coastal lifestyle brand spanning apparel, accessories, footwear, home products and beverages. Salt Life footwear is currently available through major retailers and online destinations, with expanded distribution planned as the category continues to grow.“Women’s is a key growth category for Salt Life and an important part of how we continue expanding the brand’s positioning,” said Ryan Sainsott, Senior Vice President of Brand and Operations at Iconix. “The women’s footwear launch with SG Cos. allows us to bring consumers versatile, comfortable products that fit naturally into her everyday life, from the beach to beyond.”The collection was designed to meet the evolving needs of women seeking versatile footwear that seamlessly transitions from the beach to everyday life.“Women are looking for footwear that works harder across their lifestyles, something comfortable enough for travel, beach days, errands, and weekends, but still feminine and styled enough to feel intentional,” said Bryan Splendido, Senior Design Director for Salt Life. “Salt Life is in a great position to own that space because the brand already has authentic coastal credibility, and this collection brings that mindset to life through water-friendly function and elevated casual design.”The Spring 2027 collection represents the next phase of the Salt Life brand’s exclusive footwear partnership with The SG Companies, bringing additional opportunities for growth across key consumer categories and expanding the brand’s reach with women seeking products inspired by coastal living.About the SALT LIFE BrandSALT LIFE ( https://www.saltlife.com ) is a premier coastal lifestyle brand that embodies the spirit of adventure, relaxation, and connection to the ocean. Since its founding in 2003, the SALT LIFE brand has become synonymous with coastal culture and outdoor living, offering high-quality apparel, accessories, and activewear for ocean enthusiasts. The brand caters to those who embrace activities such as fishing, diving, surfing, and beach living, building a devoted following through its dedication to a laid-back, active lifestyle. The SALT LIFE brand is now expanding beyond apparel, offering a range of home and lifestyle products that allow customers to LIVE THE SALT LIFE experience both on and off the water.About The SG CompaniesThe SG Companies ( https://www.thesgcompanies.com ) based in New Jersey, is a renowned footwear manufacturer with a rich heritage spanning over 125 years. SG’s expertise lies in developing and distributing foundational footwear for the entire family, with a diverse portfolio of owned and licensed lifestyle brands. Their commitment to excellence is evident in every pair produced, every relationship built, and every exceptional story told. With a legacy built on trust and a vision for the future, SG will continue delivering captivating products that inspire and delight. Learn more at thesgcompanies.com.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.