Sisters of the Valley Announces Oregon Farm Partnership with Grow It From Home

The Day the Seedlings Arrived Grow It From Home Oregon CBD Seedlings Inside the Indoor Grow Room

Establishes the Sisters’ first agricultural foothold in Oregon and connects home growers with a trusted source of feminized seedlings.

. . . we view establishing our first agricultural foothold there less like expansion and more like coming home to friends.” — Sister Halla

MERCED, CA, UNITED STATES, June 16, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Sisters of the Valley today announced a new partnership with Grow It From Home , a woman-owned cultivation company known for shipping healthy feminized cannabis seedlings directly to gardeners throughout the United States. The partnership gives the Sisters their first agricultural foothold in Oregon and creates a new pathway for customers interested in cultivating their own plants at home.As part of the collaboration, Grow It From Home will offer Sisters of the Valley-branded grow bags and cultivation resources through a dedicated partnership program. The Sisters will also direct members of their community who wish to grow their own plants toward a source they have personally tested and trust.“We’ve had a loyal following in Oregon for many years,” said Sister Halla. “Students from Oregon universities have interviewed us for class projects, Oregon media has covered our story, and we’ve shipped products to customers throughout the state. Even before we had a farm partner there, we’ve always felt welcomed by Oregon. I know that Sister Kate feels this way as well, that we view establishing our first agricultural foothold there less like expansion and more like coming home to friends.”The relationship grew out of visits between the two organizations and the Sisters’ firsthand experience with Grow It From Home’s seedling program. According to Sister Kate, the quality of the plants and the care taken in their shipment convinced the Sisters that Grow It From Home was a natural fit for their community. Grow It From Home ships feminized seedlings nationwide and has developed specialized packaging systems that allow living plants to arrive healthy and ready for cultivation.The announcement marks the beginning of what both organizations expect will be a long-term collaboration built on shared values of plant stewardship, education, and helping people develop a direct relationship with the plants they grow. The full story behind the partnership can be found in the Sisters’ article: “The Day the Oregon Seedlings Arrived” About Sisters of the ValleyFounded in California in 2014, Sisters of the Valley is a women-led organization dedicated to plant medicine, sustainable agriculture, and community education. The Sisters are known internationally for their handmade cannabinoid products, activism, and cultivation practices rooted in lunar cycles and respect for the natural world.

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