NH Senate Race Update: Brown Knocks Sununu for Cashing In and Selling Out Scott Brown’s not pulling any punches. Last week, after he and John Sununu officially filed their U.S. Senate campaigns, Brown knocked Sununu for growing his net worth by as much as $35 million while “working for corporate interests” and selling out to Donald Trump. Ahead of their first debate on June 24th, Brown noted that Sununu “got crushed” in his last Senate campaign and mocked Sununu for the abysmal lack of supporters at his campaign filing. Read more: BROWN: Well obviously, the election, we've always known will start once people have filed, so we filed on the first day. We had over 55 people, and John [Sununu] filed this week, and he had like five.



Well obviously, the election, we've always known will start once people have filed, so we filed on the first day. We had over 55 people, and John [Sununu] filed this week, and he had like five. BROWN: [Sununu] needs to explain to people like how he left with 850,000 when he lost, and now he's worth $36 million. And it's a result of working for those corporate interests and the World Economic Forum, and those types of things that you know he needs to answer to the people of New Hampshire.



[Sununu] needs to explain to people like how he left with 850,000 when he lost, and now he's worth $36 million. And it's a result of working for those corporate interests and the World Economic Forum, and those types of things that you know he needs to answer to the people of New Hampshire. BROWN: The grassroots, the military, the people that voted for me during that time, people voted for me when I ran against Jeanne [Shaheen] and barely lost to her by less than two percent, and I think John lost by like eight or nine percent. And he was an incumbent, and he got crushed by her.



The grassroots, the military, the people that voted for me during that time, people voted for me when I ran against Jeanne [Shaheen] and barely lost to her by less than two percent, and I think John lost by like eight or nine percent. And he was an incumbent, and he got crushed by her. BROWN: I constantly commend the President on things he's doing well, but I also point out the things that I think we could be doing better, and John E. will not have that opportunity. When the President says jump, he's going to say, "How high, sir?”