CSMPLT Opens Free Consultations for Tech Professionals Amid Record 2026 Layoff Wave

With nearly 184,000 tech jobs eliminated, the company is inviting tech professionals reconsidering their immigration options to book a no-cost session

SAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, June 18, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- CSMPLT, a visa and residency platform built for tech professionals, is opening free consultations for tech professionals who want to understand their US or UK immigration options, as mass layoffs across the sector push thousands of workers to rethink their long-term plans.The backdrop is hard to ignore. As of June 11, 2026, industry trackers confirm 183,966 job eliminations across 247 layoff events, averaging over 1,100 per day. At least 15 of the top 25 H-1B employers in fiscal year 2026 have announced significant workforce reductions in recent months, among them Oracle, Meta, Amazon and Microsoft. Oracle alone cut 30,000 positions globally in April.For workers on employer-sponsored visas, a layoff is not just a career disruption. It starts a 60-day clock to find a new sponsor, change status or leave the country. But even for those still employed, the past several months have made one thing clear: tying your legal right to live and work in a country to a single employer carries real risk."What we're seeing is that a lot of people are not waiting to get laid off before they start asking questions," said Ivan Liashenko, Founder of CSMPLT. "They're looking at what's happening around them and realizing they want options that don't depend on their employer. That's exactly the conversation we want to have with them."Merit-based pathways as an alternative to employer dependencyCSMPLT specializes in US and UK visa categories that require no employer sponsor and no lottery. In the US, the O-1A nonimmigrant visa is available to individuals with demonstrated extraordinary ability in their field. The EB-1A and EB-2 National Interest Waiver allow self-petition directly to permanent residency with no labor certification and no job offer required. In the UK, the Global Talent Visa and Innovator Founder Visa offer similar independence for tech professionals and entrepreneurs.These pathways are not new, but interest in them has grown sharply as the H-1B's structural vulnerability becomes more visible. Unlike employer-tied visas, merit-based status moves with the person, not the job.CSMPLT self-reports breaking several industry benchmarks. In one case, the team took an EB-1A petition from initial assessment to submission in under a month, compared to the two to four months typically required by traditional firms even for strong profiles. The company also reports preparing a UK Global Talent Visa case in as little as one week, and a 98% client recommendation rate.Free consultations open nowCSMPLT is offering no-cost 30-minute consultations to tech professionals who want to explore their options. Sessions can be booked at csmplt.com.For those who prefer to start independently, CSMPLT offers free self-assessment scoring tools for five visa categories: O-1A, EB-1A, EB-2 NIW, Global Talent (UK), and Innovator Founder (UK).About CSMPLTCSMPLT is a visa and residency platform serving tech professionals, entrepreneurs and companies. Founded in 2022, CSMPLT supports applications across US talent visa categories (O-1A, EB-1A, EB-2 NIW) and UK pathways (Global Talent Visa, Innovator Founder Visa). CSMPLT does not provide legal advice; legal services are provided by independent licensed partner attorneys.

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