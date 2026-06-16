Parks & Recreation Celebrates Independence Day at a New Location

This year, Buncombe County Parks & Recreation will celebrate the 250th Anniversary of Independence Day at North Buncombe Fields in Weaverville. On Saturday, July 4, we will host live music from the Fuzzy Peppers and Mission Accomplished, food trucks, face painting, and the beloved annual fireworks show at this new location. Residents, families, friends, and neighbors are invited to join the fun starting at 5 p.m., then set up lawn chairs and blankets for the fireworks beginning just after dark, around 9:15 p.m.

Parking will be available at North Buncombe High School (890 Clarks Chapel Road, Weaverville). The fireworks will be launched from the northwest end of North Buncombe Fields.

Previously, this event was held at Lake Julian Park, but due to access issues from construction in the area, there will be no Independence Day events at Lake Julian Park this year. However, the park will be open with normal hours on Saturday, July 4. Buncombe County Sports Park will close at 6 p.m. that day.

What : 250th Anniversary Independence Day Celebration and Fireworks

: 250th Anniversary Independence Day Celebration and Fireworks Where : Event and Fireworks at North Buncombe Fields - Parking at North Buncombe High School, 890 Clarks Chapel Road, Weaverville

: Event and Fireworks at North Buncombe Fields - Parking at North Buncombe High School, 890 Clarks Chapel Road, Weaverville When: Saturday, July 4

Event start - 5 p.m.

Fireworks - 9:15 p.m.

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