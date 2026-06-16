LifeNet4Families Launches Regional Initiative to Distribute 400,000 Free Child ID Kits Across South Florida

A coalition of Nonprofits, Law Enforcement Agencies and Elected Officials gathered at a press conference to outline a coordinated effort to place the free child identification kits directly into the hands of parents and caregivers across the region LifeNet4Families CEO Denise Brown LifeNet4Families Child ID Kit flyer

Nonprofits, Law Enforcement Agencies and Elected Officials Unite to Strengthen Child Safety Efforts in Miami-Dade, Broward, Palm Beach and Collier Counties

Today, we send a clear and unwavering message to those who prey upon our children. South Florida stands united. We will not stand by while our children are exploited. Not on our watch!” — Denise Brown, CEO of LifeNet4Families

LAUDERHILL, FL, UNITED STATES, June 16, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- LifeNet4Families announced the launch of a major South Florida child safety initiative aimed at distributing 400,000 free National Child Identification Program (NCIDP) kits to families throughout Miami-Dade, Broward, Palm Beach and Collier counties.The announcement was made during a press conference at Children's Services Council of Broward County on June 15, 2026, where coalition nonprofit leaders, law enforcement officials, elected representatives and community partners outlined a coordinated effort to place the free child identification kits directly into the hands of parents and caregivers across the region.The initiative is designed to help families proactively collect and securely store critical identifying information, including fingerprints, photographs, physical characteristics and DNA samples. If a child is ever reported missing, the information can be immediately provided to law enforcement, helping accelerate response efforts during the critical first hours of an investigation.The launch comes as Florida continues to rank among the states reporting the highest number of human trafficking cases in the nation. According to the National Human Trafficking Hotline, 832 human trafficking cases involving nearly 1,900 victims were identified in Florida in 2024, including at least 167 cases involving minors."Human trafficking and child exploitation are not distant problems that happen somewhere else. They are happening in our neighborhoods, our schools and our shopping centers," said Denise Brown, CEO of LifeNet4Families. "They rob innocent children of their freedom, their safety, their childhoods and, far too often, their future."Brown emphasized that the Child ID Kits provide families with a practical tool that can make a difference when every second counts."As a society, we have a responsibility to do more than acknowledge this crisis. We must take action," Brown said. "These kits allow parents to securely document critical identifying information about their children, information that can immediately be provided to law enforcement should a child ever go missing. Our goal is simple: to help bring children home safely and as quickly as possible."The initiative is being led by LifeNet4Families in partnership with the National Organization of Black Law Enforcement Executives (NOBLE), Children's Services Council of Broward County, United Way of Broward County, Broward Human Trafficking Coalition, Broward Sheriff's Office and numerous community organizations throughout South Florida.Speakers at the event included Congresswoman Debbie Wasserman Schultz, Kevin Granville, National Second Vice President of NOBLE, Cindy Arenberg Seltzer, President and CEO of Children's Services Council of Broward County, Kathleen Cannon, President and CEO of United Way of Broward County, Senator Nan Rich, State Representative Daryl Campbell, Jumorrow Poitier, President of the Broward Human Trafficking Coalition, and Major Renea Peterson of the Broward Sheriff's Office.Coalition leaders stressed that no single agency or organization can address the challenges of child exploitation and human trafficking alone."Every kit distributed represents more than a collection of information," Brown said. "It represents peace of mind for a parent. It represents preparedness in a time of crisis. It represents another layer of protection for a child. Most importantly, it represents hope. Hope that a child can be found more quickly. Hope that a family can be reunited sooner. Hope that together we can prevent tragedy before it occurs."Brown also issued a call to action for community leaders, educators, businesses, faith-based organizations and families to support the initiative and help expand its reach throughout South Florida."Today, we send a clear and unwavering message to those who prey upon our children," Brown said. "South Florida stands united. Our communities are watching, our families are prepared, our law enforcement agencies are engaged, and we will not stand by while our children are exploited. Not in our communities. Not in South Florida. Not on our watch."Since its inception in 1997, the National Child Identification Program has distributed more than 70 million identification kits throughout North America. The FBI-approved inkless fingerprinting technology allows parents to easily collect and securely maintain their child's identifying information at home.Families interested in requesting a free Child ID Kit can visit ln4f.org

Free Child ID Kits News Conference

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