Prevalon and AESC Sign Multi-Year Supply Agreement Supporting 10 GWh of Energy Storage and Data Center Deployments

Agreement strengthens supply chain strategy and supports growing demand for utility-scale energy storage, data center power infrastructure, and HPS deployments

This agreement with AESC strengthens our ability to deliver flexible energy storage solutions while supporting our customers' project schedules, performance requirements, and long-term energy goals.” — Tom Cornell, President and Chief Executive Officer of Prevalon Energy

HEATHROW, FL, UNITED STATES, June 17, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- PrevalonEnergy LLC, a leading provider of utility-scale battery energy storage solutions, today announced a multi-year strategic supply agreement with Automotive Energy Supply Corporation (AESC) that will support the deployment of up to 10 GWh of battery energy storage projects over the next three years.The agreement strengthens Prevalon's ability to meet growing demand from utilities, independent power producers, developers, and data center customers while supporting the continued expansion of the Prevalon Energy Storage Platform and its portfolio of integrated energy storage solutions.Under the agreement, AESC will supply battery cells and modules utilized within the Prevalon Energy Storage Platform, including the HD5™ DC and HD5™ AC battery energy storage systems. The supply will support both existing customer projects and future deployments across a broad range of utility-scale and mission-critical applications."As demand for reliable, scalable energy infrastructure continues to grow, securing long-term access to high-quality battery supply remains critical," said Tom Cornell, President and Chief Executive Officer of Prevalon Energy. "This agreement with AESC strengthens our ability to deliver flexible energy storage solutions while supporting our customers' project schedules, performance requirements, and long-term energy goals."The agreement comes as utilities, developers, and data center operators increasingly turn to battery energy storage to improve grid reliability, support renewable integration, enhance resiliency, and address rapidly growing power demand driven by AI and digital infrastructure.The Prevalon Energy Storage Platform serves as the foundation for a broad range of applications, including renewable integration, standalone storage, ancillary services, microgrids, and data center power solutions. The platform includes the HD5™ DC and HD5™ AC battery energy storage systems and supports the Hybrid Power Stabilizer (HPS), a solution designed to help mission-critical facilities manage load volatility, enhance resiliency, and maintain operational continuity."AESC brings proven battery manufacturing expertise and supports our strategy of maintaining a diversified and resilient global supply chain," said Mike McManus, Chief Strategy Officer of Prevalon Energy. "By securing long-term supply for the Prevalon Energy Storage Platform, including our HD5™ DC, HD5™ AC, and HPS solutions, we are better positioned to support customers as project requirements, market conditions, and regulatory frameworks continue to evolve."As part of its broader supply chain strategy, Prevalon is also working with FIXX Energy, AESC U.S.'s joint venture partner, for U.S.-manufactured battery modules that support evolving domestic content and Foreign Entity of Concern (FEOC) requirements."Customers today need more than technology—they need confidence that their projects can be delivered in an increasingly complex supply chain and regulatory environment," added Cornell. "Prevalon continues to build a flexible sourcing strategy that enables us to support our customers' technical, commercial, and regulatory requirements while maintaining the performance, safety, and reliability they expect."The agreement reinforces Prevalon's commitment to delivering secure, scalable, and reliable energy storage solutions throughout the project lifecycle—from system design and integration through commissioning, operations, and long-term service support.# # #About Prevalon Energy LLCCommitment, reliability, expertise. These are the ideals that guide our decision making, design philosophy, and relationship building. PrevalonEnergy LLC (Prevalon), a Mitsubishi Power Americas and EES joint venture, is empowering companies to deploy flexible energy solutions and accelerate a more sustainable energy future. With over 35 projects and 6+ GWh of utility-scale global battery energy storage deployed, Prevalon delivers end-to-end integrated battery energy storage solutions that ensure performance throughout the entire project lifecycle. From design and engineering, energy management systems integration, commissioning, and long-term service programs, the Prevalon Battery Energy Storage Platform meets the demands of your energy system today and into the future. For more information, visit PrevalonEnergy.com and follow us on LinkedIn.About AESCAESC is a global leader in high-performance batteries and energy storage systems. Founded in Japan in 2007, the company operates gigafactories across Japan, China, the United States, the United Kingdom, France, and Spain. To date, AESC has delivered over 100 GWh of energy storage cells across more than 400 projects in over 20 countries.In the energy storage sector, AESC has pioneered early mass production of BESS large-capacity cells exceeding 300Ah, 500Ah, and 700Ah, demonstrating clear technological leadership. Its full energy storage cell portfolio is certified under major global safety and compliance frameworks including UL, IEC, and JIS.

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