Agent as a Service: QualityWorks Launches the Future of Small Business Growth

Agent As a Service Org Chart

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, June 16, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- LOS ANGELES, CA — June 2026 — QualityWorks today launched its AI Agents Marketplace, an Agent as a Service (AaaS) platform that lets small businesses and startups select, deploy, and scale AI agents at a predictable monthly cost—fully configured for their workflows and managed by the QualityWorks team.The marketplace offers 23 ready-to-configure AI agents across sales, customer support, marketing, operations, finance, and admin—available individually or as purpose-built packages. Teams can build an AI workforce in days, not months, with no in-house AI expertise required.The Business Case Research shows 77% of businesses using AI report increased productivity, 43% report higher revenue, and 28% report lower operating costs. Yet most small businesses have been locked out of these gains—priced out of enterprise implementation cycles and without the capital or technical staff AI adoption has traditionally demanded.“Agentic AI now allows organizations to stay lean and build for scale without the need for capital raises or outside investment. Teams can grow their AI workforce in a matter of days, with AI experts handling the strategy and management. This is especially critical for small businesses and startups that lack funding.”— Shantel Stewart-Gayle, Product Manager, QualityWorksLeveling the Playing FieldFor resource-constrained founders, the question is no longer when they can afford to hire—it’s which agents can fill the gaps that funding doesn’t cover. Many entrepreneurs continue working full-time while building their vision, stretched across every business function with no relief in sight. Agent as a Service was designed for them.“Too often, founders with great ideas never get to take their vision to the next level because of funding. I’m excited about how Agentic AI can level the playing field—where intelligent AI usage can create billion-dollar organizations with extremely lean headcount.”— Stacy Kirk, CEO, QualityWorksAbout QualityWorksFounded in Los Angeles in 2010, QualityWorks has built a 15-year track record delivering digital and software solutions for clients including Fandango, Rotten Tomatoes, Comcast, AT&T, Fox, Truist Bank, and Children’s Miracle Network. In 2015, Kirk expanded operations to Kingston, Jamaica, offering competitive offshore delivery without time zone or language barriers. The company has earned multiple Best in Business awards and is consistently ranked among the top women-owned and black–owned digital agencies in the United States and Caribbean.Media ContactQualityWorks AI Agents Marketplace

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