Republican Party of Florida to Host Two Congressional Debates at the Sunshine State Showdown at Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino

The Republican Party of Florida (RPOF) will host two highly anticipated congressional debates for Florida’s 19th and 25th Congressional Districts during the Sunshine State Showdown, a premier statewide gathering of Republican grassroots leaders, elected officials, candidates, donors, industry leaders, and special guests. The debates will take place on Saturday, June 27, 2026, at the iconic Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino.

The Sunshine State Showdown will serve as a major platform for candidates to share their vision with voters and discuss the issues shaping Florida and the nation, including economic opportunity, freedom, public safety, and conservative leadership.

Confirmed candidates participating in the Congressional District 19 debate include Ola Hawatmeh and Madison Cawthorn. Candidates Chris Collins, Catalina Lauf, Jim Oberweis, and Jim Schwartzel have also been invited.

For Congressional District 25, confirmed participants include George Moraitis and Scott Singer. Candidates Dan Franzese and Joe Kaufman have also been invited to participate.

The debates will be moderated by experienced Florida and Washington, D.C. journalists, who will lead a substantive discussion on the challenges and opportunities facing Florida communities and the country.

Bringing together leaders from every corner of the Sunshine State, the Sunshine State Showdown is set to be one of the premier political events of the summer, showcasing Florida’s continued leadership in advancing conservative principles, strengthening communities, and promoting policies that deliver results for families and businesses.

Credentialed members of the press are invited to attend. Media inquiries and credential requests may be sent to [email protected].