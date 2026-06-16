MergersCorp M&A International Announces the Sale of Piacenza Calcio 1919 to Swiss Investor Bosov

MergersCorp M&A Dealstone

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, June 16, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- MergersCorp M&A International, a leading US-based investment banking firm and a global leader in cross-border mergers and acquisitions (M&A), is exceptionally pleased to officially announce the successful conclusion of a landmark corporate transaction in Italian sports investments: the acquisition of a 49% stake in Piacenza Calcio 1919 by Swiss entrepreneur and investor Kirill Bosov.The official notary deed was formally executed today at the offices of Notary Raffaello Bianco in Piacenza, Italy, bringing to a successful completion a structured, rigorous, and highly strategic advisory process conducted by MergersCorp M&A International on behalf of the Biancorosso Club.As the exclusive financial M&A advisor to Piacenza Calcio 1919, MergersCorp M&A International structured a transaction designed not merely for immediate capitalization, but for sustainable, long-term institutional growth. The operation outlines a clearly defined roadmap for a progressive capital expansion by the new shareholder.This historic partnership injects significant new financial resources, international networks, and corporate governance expertise into Piacenza Calcio 1919. It positions the historic club to face future sporting and corporate challenges with robust financial backing, renewed sporting ambition, and an unwavering commitment to transparency and sound financial management—core values that have historically anchored the club’s corporate identity and its relationship with the local community and fan base.Kirill Bosov is a highly successful international entrepreneur and private investor holding Swiss citizenship, currently residing in the Principality of Monaco. He brings a distinct, cosmopolitan perspective to the club, blending an extensive professional track record in global markets with a deep personal and cultural affinity for Italy and a lifelong passion for football.• Global Investment Portfolio: Active across international financial markets, technology sectors, venture capital, real estate, and alternative asset classes, Mr. Bosov manages a highly diversified investment portfolio.• Corporate Governance Experience: From 2021 to 2023, he served as a key Board Member of Alltech LLC, his family’s historic and prominent business holding company. In this role, he played a pivotal part in steering complex, large-scale corporate restructurings and strategic cross-border transactions. Additionally, he is an early-stage investor and an active member of the Limited Partners Advisory Committee (LPAC) at Audeo Ventures.• Academic Excellence: His managerial capabilities are backed by an elite educational background. He earned a Bachelor’s Degree in Economics from the prestigious University of St. Gallen (HSG) in Switzerland, recognized as one of Europe's leading economic institutions. He subsequently specialized in the sports industry, completing an Executive MBA in Sports Management from the Escuela Universitaria Real Madrid – Universidad Europea. This academic foundation is further bolstered by a rigorous quantitative and analytical background developed during his advanced scientific studies at the Swiss Federal Institute of Technology (ETH Zürich).• Language Proficiency: Mr. Bosov is multilingual, speaking fluent Russian, Italian, English, French, and German.The entry of Kirill Bosov serves as a catalyst for a major strengthening of Piacenza Calcio’s corporate governance. In the coming days, an Extraordinary Shareholders' Meeting and a Board of Directors meeting will be convened alongside President Marco Polenghi to officially welcome two world-class professionals to the club's administrative bodies:• Ernesto Paolillo: Widely regarded as one of the most prominent sports and banking executives in Italy, Mr. Paolillo famously served as Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Inter FC during their historic and unparalleled "Treble" season. He brings decades of top-tier executive experience across both the financial/banking sector and elite sports administration.• Pietro Capra: A highly esteemed finance professional with extensive experience in private equity and corporate finance, currently serving as a senior manager at RedFish Capital Partners.Backed by this reinforced corporate structure and a fully aligned corporate vision among all shareholders, management is already working intensively on strategic planning for the upcoming football season. Immediate priorities include completing all necessary economic, financial, and organizational requirements to finalize and submit the club’s official application for readmission (ripescaggio) into professional football in Serie C.

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